Liverpool are considering handing Andy Robertson a new contract to keep him at Anfield beyond the end of the season, sources have told TEAMtalk, but it is not over for Tottenham Hotspur or Celtic to get a deal done for the Scottish left-back.

Robertson has been on the books of Liverpool since the summer of 2017 but is out of contract at the defending Premier League champions at the end of the season. The Scotland captain has been a huge figure for the Reds over the last nine years, winning the Premier League title twice, the FA Cup once, the EFL Cup on two occasions and the Champions League in 2019.

The 31-year-old has made a total of 365 appearances for Liverpool in his career so far, scoring 12 goals and registering a hugely-impressive 68 assists in the process.

Robertson was close to joining Tottenham Hotspur from Liverpool in the winter transfer window.

Sources told us that Liverpool were willing to sell Robertson to Tottenham for £5million (€5.7m, $7m), with the left-back himself ready to swap Anfield for Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the middle of the season.

However, following Joe Gomez’s injury against Bournemouth, Liverpool pulled the plug on the deal, with club captain Virgil van Dijk also speaking out against selling Robertson.

Liverpool’s decision on Robertson was also influenced by AS Roma failing to land a potential replacement for Kostas Tsimikas, who was supposed to return to Anfield in the middle of the season-long loan deal to replace the Scotsman in Arne Slot’s squad.

We can now reveal that Liverpool are considering handing Robertson a short-term extension to his current deal.

Sources have told us that Liverpool could table a one or two-year deal to keep Robertson at Anfield, valuing his leadership and experience amid a transitional period under manager Slot.

Despite recent injury concerns and the arrival of younger talents like Milos Kerkez, Liverpool view him as integral to maintaining defensive stability.

Tottenham and Celtic keen on Andy Robertson – sources

Liverpool changing their stance on Robertson comes against a backdrop of burgeoning interest from across Europe and the Premier League.

Tottenham remain keen admirers of Robertson, despite failing to land the former Hull City star in the winter transfer window.

We understand that Spurs view the Scot as a perfect fit for their club and would love the experience that he would bring to their left flank.

Other Premier League sides, including Newcastle United and Aston Villa, are also monitoring the situation, drawn to Robertson’s proven pedigree and ability to deliver pinpoint crosses.

Adding an emotional layer is Celtic’s persistent interest in Robertson.

As a boyhood fan of the Glasgow giants, Robertson has often spoken fondly of his roots, having started his career at Queen’s Park following a brief stint at Celtic’s youth setup.

A return to Parkhead could allow Robertson to end his illustrious career in familiar surroundings, with Celtic to bring back a local hero to challenge for domestic honours and in Europe.

Sources have stated that Celtic would be able to offer good wages to Roberson.

Robertson’s decision on his future will hinge on three factors – playing time, family considerations, and the allure of new challenges.

With Robertson’s contract at Liverpool expiring in June 2026, the coming months will be interesting for one of football’s most enduring left-backs.

