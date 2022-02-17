Andy Robertson reveals personal target and says Liverpool pal is serious rival

Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson has revealed one of his personal targets for the season and says one of his Anfield team-mates is his closest rival to pip him.

Robertson, who was an initial £8m signing from Hull in July 2017, has developed into one of Jurgen Klopp’s most reliable players. He has over 200 appearances for the Reds and his assists have been regularly into double figures.

After just seven assists last term though – his lowest total for some years, he hit the ground running this season. The 27-year-old has 11 assists in 28 games, with eight of those in the Premier League.

The leading assist maker in the league though is his pal Trent Alexander-Arnold with 10. While his team-mate’s overall tally this term is 16.

Robertson, who cost the Reds a further £2m in add-ons, though is not giving up and has set himself the target of the most assists in 2021/22.

“When I talk about assists it’s because I feel people judge me and Trent now off assists. I think a couple of my best games this season have been where I have not got assists. But it’s a good feeling when you do.

“You want to contribute to goals and more often we are assisting and not scoring. For me you want to strive for more. So it’s a target I’ve got I want to be number one (for assists).

“I know when I get to number one I will have the little Scouser (Alexander Arnold) that will be behind me that will probably clear me out the park. Hopefully I will get there before him and claim it for a couple of months. And then he will take it off me.

“It’s part of our game now.

“It’s a target and I am in a good run of form in terms of contributing assists and I hope that continues because it’s a good feeling. BUt so is getting clean sheets and as long as we are winning that is all that matters to me,” Robertson told the BBC.

Robertson hails Hendo

Meanwhile, Robertson has paid tribute to Jordan Henderson, who climbed off the bench to inspire the Reds in the San Siro.

Henderson replaced Fabinho on the hour mark. And his introduction helped the Reds to a 2-0 win courtesy of goals from Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah.

“Hendo was unbelievable when he came on and I can’t speak highly enough of his performance,” said the left-back.

“We were under pressure when he came on, and him and Naby made a big difference and Luis as well.

“They changed the game as we started to get a foothold in the game.

“That’s where credit has to go to Hendo. He got hold of the ball and took the game by the scruff of the neck which isn’t easy when coming off the bench. I thought he was terrific.”

