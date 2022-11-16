Andy Robertson tips ‘brilliant’ Liverpool rival for Alexander-Arnold spot to have ‘amazing future’

Andy Robertson has tipped Trent Alexander-Arnold’s rival for the right-back spot at Liverpool to have an ‘amazing career’.

Calvin Ramsay joined the Reds from Aberdeen in the summer but has only been limited to two appearances for the club so far this season after arriving on Merseyside with an injury issue.

Nevertheless, the full-back is highly thought of and won his first Scotland cap in the 2-1 friendly defeat to Turkey on Wednesday.

And Scotland skipper Robertson revealed that he’s been hugely impressed by what he has seen from Ramsay in training.

“‘I can help him and advise him, but I definitely wasn’t anywhere near Liverpool at his age”, the 28-year-old Robertson said.

“I was only just starting my journey in football at the age he is. You can tell he’s young and has a lot of learning to do, but I’ll help him in every way possible.

“He has an amazing future ahead. As long as he keeps listening and learning his career will be special, that’s for sure. When it’s your first camp and potentially first cap, Calvin and his family will all be excited.

“It’s been a whirlwind couple of weeks for him, making his Liverpool debut, getting his first start, now his call-up. But he’s been brilliant since he came.

“He’s had to deal with his injury and he’s taken time to settle in. But now he’s a big part of our squad.

Ramsay potential has to be protected

“Liverpool see the potential in him and all the staff here with Scotland can too. He’s young and we have to protect him like we always do.

“But it’s exciting for him and I hope he gets time on the pitch. If he does get a cap, he’ll never forget that first one.”

Robertson’s own career was late in developing, with the left-back rejected by Celtic as a teenager.

He then did the hard yards at Queen’s Park and Dundee United before joining Hull in 2014.

But after switching to Anfield in 2017, Robertson has gone on to become one of the best left-backs in Europe.

So far he has helped the Reds win the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup.

And if Ramsay can have similar success, then Liverpool will be delighted.

The Reds have a long wait until they are back in action now due to the World Cup break.

But when they return it will be a titanic tussle at Manchester City in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

READ MORE: Liverpool plot double LaLiga raid beginning with old Klopp flame in January; Arsenal target to follow