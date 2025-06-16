Andy Robertson, Liverpool’s stalwart left-back, is entering the final year of his contract, set to expire in summer 2026, sparking speculation about his future.

With interest from Atletico Madrid and his boyhood club Celtic, the 31-year-old Scottish international faces a pivotal decision as his role at Anfield shifts.

Sources indicate Robertson could remain at Liverpool for another season before potentially leaving on a free transfer. However, the imminent arrival of Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez, poised to join the Premier League champions, is likely to relegate the Scotsman to second-choice left-back.

Despite this, sources emphasize that Robertson remains content at Liverpool and is in no rush to decide his next move, valuing his time with the Premier League giants.

Atletico Madrid are keen to secure Robertson this summer, viewing him as a seasoned addition to their backline. Yet, the allure of Celtic, where Robertson has long dreamed of playing, could prove decisive.

The Scottish champions are interested but would face financial constraints under Scotland’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Celtic would likely pursue a deal if Robertson becomes available for free or at a nominal fee covering the remainder of his contract, as matching his current wages or paying a significant transfer fee is beyond their reach.

READ MORE: Florian Wirtz medical date ‘confirmed’ for Liverpool with £45m ‘crazy’ star ALSO to join THIS WEEK

Andy Robertson sets sights on Celtic switch

Robertson’s deep connection to Celtic, where he grew up a fan, makes a move to Parkhead emotionally compelling. Sources suggest that if the opportunity arises, it would be of “serious interest” to him.

For now, Robertson’s focus remains on Liverpool, but the prospect of ending his career at Celtic is a dream scenario for him.

As the 25/26 season approaches, Robertson is a player who may be wearing different colours next season, however, his respect for Liverpool will mean he will only move for the right opportunity.

Celtic would be a lifelong dream come true for Robertson, but Atletico are optimistic they can land him this summer and are working hard to try and do so.

Suggestions that Liverpool could allow him to leave for free this summer are wide of the mark to our understanding, however, which makes things slightly more difficult for Atletico.

Arne Slot’s side have not placed a firm price tag on Robertson, but they are not actively looking to sell and certainly won’t force him out of Anfield, as interest grows.

DON’T MISS: Every completed Liverpool transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Latest Liverpool news

🔴 Newcastle pushing to sign superb striker THIS WEEK amid Liverpool hijack threat – sources

🔴 Liverpool battling Man Utd for next Cole Palmer as amazing fee touted

🔴 Real Madrid give three-word response to Andy Robertson about signing Liverpool star

Liverpool QUIZ: Leaver with most appearances, 2015-2024