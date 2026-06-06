Yan Diomande – now valued at £120m – is keen on joining Liverpool, while Fabrizio Romano has declared a Reds sale is now ON, and there’s crazy claims about a Premier League ‘big six’ side breaking their transfer record to sign Cody Gakpo.

Yan Diomande to Liverpool latest

Liverpool’s No 1 winger target, RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande, is ready to say yes to the Reds and club-to-club talks have begun.

That’s according to the i paper who state the 19-year-old Ivorian is thrilled at the thought of being the heir to legendary winger, Mohamed Salah.

And with David Ornstein recently stating Liverpool are stronger placed to agree personal terms with the player than PSG, the i paper state discussions over the fee with Leipzig have now opened.

Diomande had been valued at €100m / £86m throughout the early part of 2026, though his rapid progression and the fact two of world football’s biggest sides are prepared to spend heavily on him has resulted in Leipzig upping the stakes.

It’s now claimed the Bundesliga outfit want around €140m / £120m before letting the player go. Ideally, Leipzig would retain the wide man for one more season, but if a club does meet their valuation, all bets are off.

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Curtis Jones to Inter Milan… DEAL ON

While Diomande would no doubt set pulses racing at Anfield, the Reds must ensure they splash the cash in other areas too given the sheer number of players who are leaving.

Andy Robertson (Tottenham), Ibrahima Konate (Real Madrid) and Mohamed Salah (TBC) are all leaving on free transfers.

Federico Chiesa is expected to depart too after publicly insisting he must play more regularly for the benefit of his career.

And when voicing that opinion to the Italian press, Chiesa also confirmed Inter Milan are moving again for Curtis Jones, who they tried to sign in January.

Reacting to that news on his YouTube channel, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, shed light on how discussions between the clubs have fared so far. He also declared Jones to Inter is a deal that can be made.

“Chiesa was asked about Curtis Jones and Inter because Inter are very interested in Curtis Jones,” said Romano.

“Inter are starting around €20m, Liverpool want more than €30m, maybe including a sell-on clause and bonuses, so there’s still a big gap between Inter and Liverpool, but the deal is on.

“Jones is keen on the move and Chiesa said Jones asked him how life is in Italy.”

The reason the figures being discussed for Jones’ transfer may seem low is down to the fact he only has a year left on his contract. As yet, there are no signs Jones will sign a new deal at Anfield.

Tottenham to bid £73.5m for Cody Gakpo – report

Tottenham are ready to smash their transfer record by paying £73.5m to sign Cody Gakpo, according to a shock report.

Romano has confirmed the Dutch winger has genuine chances to leave Liverpool in what’s shaping up to be a seismic overhaul of the wide options.

Soccernews.nl claimed Gakpo now ‘wishes to leave’ on the back of his fellow Dutchman, Arne Slot, being fired.

Slot was Gakpo’s biggest backer amid his on-field struggles last term and almost always selected the winger through thick and thin.

And according to a stunning report cited by our sister site, Football365, Tottenham are ready to spring a huge surprise by bidding £73.5m for Gakpo.

That figure looks incredibly high for a player who endured a torrid season at Anfield and regularly came in for stinging criticism.

Nevertheless, it was claimed the fact he’s in the prime of his career having just turned 27, is able to play wide or centrally, and has extensive Premier League experience is emboldening Spurs to break their transfer record.

Tottenham’s current most expensive signing remains Dominic Solanke at £65m (add-ons included).

Spurs are also ready to table a second bid for Brighton’s Jan Paul van Hecke, and are advancing in discussions with Manchester City for Savinho…

READ MORE: Tottenham to ‘renegotiate’ lower fee for pre-agreed deal with four more signings coming