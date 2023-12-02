Liverpool links to Kylian Mbappe prompt Sky Sports journalist to deliver significant update as Real Madrid prep ‘final offer’

The future of Kylian Mbappe continues to dominate column inches with the prospects of Liverpool pinching his signing from under Real Madrid’s noses prompting a respected journalist to issue a major update on the future of the PSG frontman.

The France superstar has just entered the final seven months of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, having made clear to the French giants he won’t be signing an extension. That sets Mbappe up for what will likely be the most high-profile, and lucrative, free transfer signing of all time.

While PSG will be unable to secure a fee for a man often heralded as the world’s best, actually landing the 24-year-old on a ‘free’ will prove anything but that for his suitors.

Per reports, any move will likely see the player command a signing-on fee in the region of €100m (£87.5m), while his wages alone currently top £700,000 a week; the player will be looking to match that wherever he winds up.

For a long time Real Madrid have led that chase, having seen efforts to sign him in the past come to nothing. The closest they came in summer 2021 when a €150m offer was turned down by PSG.

At the time, Mbappe was also heading into his final months at PSG, only for the player to ultimately commit to an extension.

A repeat scenario this time around, however, appears unlikely, with Mbappe seemingly ready to move on and begin a new chapter.

Los Blancos remain the undisputed favourites for his signature, despite recent denials they remain on his trail. Few, however, are convinced by their claims and it’s widely expected Mbappe will move to the Bernabeu in 2024.

Liverpool chances of Kylian Mbappe deal dismissed

This week, though, we exclusively revealed that Liverpool have started to do their due dilligence into what a deal for Mbappe would entail.

And with doubts remaining over the future of Mo Salah, we revealed how the sale of the Egyptian talisman could pave the way for Mbappe’s arrival at Anfield.

However, Sky Sports Deutschland reporter Florian Plettenberg has cast douts on the player’s prospects of sealing a high-profile switch to Merseyside.

And providing an update on the World Cup winner’s PSG future, he wrote on the social media platform X: “Been told that Liverpool is NOT pushing for Kylian Mbappé. His transfer in summer 2024 is not an issue at this stage.

“PSG, still totally relaxed as they are financially secured (contractually) for his possible departure. Real Madrid is still the most realistic destination for him, either next year or the year after.”

Plettenberg’s update is certainly an interesting one, particularly that line suggesting it may now actually be 2025 when Mbappe does finally make a move.

To that end, the French giants are reportedly readying one final offer to try and convince Mbappe to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes by a further year.

Real Madrid make ‘final offer’ for Mbappe

In the meantime, and to counter PSG’s plan, reports in Spain claim Real Madrid will present their offer to Mbappe in the coming weeks over signing a pre-contract agreement to move to the Bernabeu at the end of the season.

In just 30 days time, Mbappe will be eligible to open talks with interested overseas suitors, giving the Spanish giants real belief a move can finally be done.

Per the report, however, Real will not be drawn into long-winded negotiations with Mbappe and the approach is reportedly going to be a ‘take-it-or-leave’ offer only.

Per the plan, Real are seemingly willing to offer Mbappe a salary worth around £30m a year, which equates to around £575,000 a week.

Whether that is enough to convince 260-goal star to make the move remains to be seen. However, it is claimed that, if the offer is rejected by the player, then Real will walk away and are not prepared to enter into talks over an increased offer.

Mbappe is now in his seventh season in the French capital and has scored a colossal 229 goals in 277 appearances.

