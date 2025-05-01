Liverpool are ready to make a big offer for Angelo Stiller, with a report revealing what the newly-crowned Premier League champions internally think about the VfB Stuttgart defensive midfielder.

Even though Liverpool have only just won the Premier League title, the Reds are already planning how to strengthen their squad in the upcoming summer transfer window. Arne Slot is aware that he will need to reinforce certain areas of the pitch to stay competitive, with the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea all set to become better next season.

Liverpool tried to sign Martin Zubimendi last summer, but the Real Sociedad midfielder had a late change of heart and decided to stay put at LaLiga club.

The Reds are still keen on a new number 6, with TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, reporting on January 17 that Liverpool are interested in a summer deal for Stiller.

Sources told TEAMtalk at the time that “developments are expected after the January window closes”, and with the summer window fast approaching, it seems that the Merseyside club are now ready to make their move.

Fichajes has reported that Liverpool are willing to pay €60million (£51m, $68m) to Stuttgart for Stiller.

Liverpool manager Slot is personally keen on bringing the 24-year-old defensive midfielder to Anfield.

Slot is said to have ‘expressed to the board his enthusiasm about the possibility of having Stiller in the project he will lead from the next season’.

Liverpool owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), are now said to be ready to make an offer for the former Bayern Munich prospect, who, according to former Stuttgart and Germany international right-back Andreas Beck in Breaking The Lines in March 2025, is one of the “gems” in the Bundesliga.

Stiller has been at Stuttgart since 2023 and has scored five goals and given 15 assists in 78 appearances for the German club so far in his career.

What Liverpool are internally saying about Stiller – report

According to Fichajes, Slot believes that Stiller has the ‘ideal profile to add balance and clarity in the midfield’.

Liverpool view the midfielder as a player who would be able to make an immediate impact at the club.

‘Furthermore, internal reports highlight his potential and room for improvement, key factors to justify such a significant investment,’ adds the report.

While Stiller would give Slot a very good option in midfield, Liverpool fans need to be aware that Fichajes is not one of the most reliable outlets.

As mentioned above, TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool are indeed interested in Stiller, but the Anfield faithful need to wait for a more reputable source than Fichajes before getting excited about the prospect of the German star joining Slot’s title-winning team.

Who is Angelo Stiller?

By Samuel Bannister

A product of Bayern Munich’s legendary academy, Stiller made three appearances for the club – two in the Champions League and one in the DFB-Pokal – before moving to Hoffenheim in 2021.

It was with Hoffenheim – and under the wing of his former Bayern youth boss, Sebastien Hoeness – that the midfielder made his Bundesliga breakthrough, making 26 league appearances in his debut season. And after 20 more the following season, he followed Hoeness again to sign for Stuttgart in 2023.

Since then, Stiller has gone from strength to strength, securing a runners-up Bundesliga finish last season and even earning his Germany debut in 2024. But what kind of player is he?

The fact that Stiller’s first goal for Stuttgart came seven months after his arrival at the club is an indication that he isn’t the most attack-minded midfielder. Instead, his strengths lie in his defensive abilities and conductive nature from the middle of the park.

A profile of Stiller on the Bundesliga’s official website suggested he ‘plays a bit like Joshua Kimmich’, which isn’t a bad player to base yourself on as a rising German midfielder. He has even drawn comparisons to Toni Kroos, having effectively stepped into his vacant space in the national team squad. It’s a style Stiller acknowledges as one he’s modelling his game on, even though he doesn’t class himself in the same bracket of ability as Kroos.

Yet Germany legend Lothar Matthaus has even suggested Stiller would be a good signing for Barcelona as he would ‘organise their midfield’. If an icon of the game like that believes Stiller could make his mark in one of the best teams in the world, it’s a promising sign of his ability.

From the base of midfield, Stiller’s pass completion rates this season have been hovering around the 90% mark. He’s someone who can progress play and is integral to how his team build up their attacks.

But as a holding midfielder, is he defensively sound? The answer is that he passes that test with flying colours too.

Stiller is a strong deep-lying playmaker who has been nurtured excellently by Hoeness, but might be ready to make his name elsewhere and under the tutelage of someone else.