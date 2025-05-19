£34m midfielder ‘wants’ to join Real Madrid as Slot plans Liverpool bid

Liverpool have received a blow in their pursuit of a midfield target, with a report in Spain claiming that he wants to join Real Madrid instead.

Madrid and Liverpool are two of the biggest clubs in the world and will be active in the summer transfer window. While the Reds will be keen to win the Premier League title for the second season in a row under manager Arne Slot, Los Blancos will be determined to regain the LaLiga crown from Barcelona as well as clinch the Champions League.

Both Liverpool and Madrid have been active in terms of bringing new players in.

While Liverpool are on the verge of signing Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen, Madrid have already beaten the Reds to the signature of Dean Huijsen.

Los Blancos also have a deal in place to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer when he leaves Liverpool at the end of the season, and it now seems that they could deal the Premier League champions a blow in their chase of Angelo Stiller.

According to Defensa Central, Stiller ‘wants’ to join Madrid and be the new Toni Kroos.

The Germany international has reportedly told Stuttgart: ‘I’m going to Madrid. If they want me, I’m going’.

Madrid are looking for a new midfielder as Xabi Alonso looks to take over from Carlo Ancelotti as the manager and have Stiller on their radar.

Liverpool also hold a long-term interest in the Germany international defensive midfielder.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, reported on January 17 that Liverpool were keeping tabs on Stiller.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot wants to sign a new number six after failing to land Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2024.

The Merseyside club’s scouts have been impressed with how the 24-year-old defensive midfielder has done this season.

Stiller is valued at €40million (£33.6m / $44.6m) by Stuttgart.

DON’T MISS 🌐 Top 10 most expensive Real Madrid signings of all time, with Ancelotti at the helm for four

Arne Slot facing Angelo Stiller blow

Earlier this month, a report in Spain revealed that Liverpool manager Slot personally wants Stiller at Anfield.

It was noted that Slot ‘expressed to the board his enthusiasm about the possibility of having Stiller in the project he will lead from the next season’.

Liverpool owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), were said to be ready to make an offer for the former Bayern Munich prospect.

However, with Stiller keen on a move to Madrid, Slot and Liverpool are facing a damaging blow in their quest to sign a number six.

Alonso will have seen Stiller closely from his time as the Bayer Leverkusen head coach, and the chance to be part of a winning project is bound to be appealing to the 24-year-old.

Stiller has scored four goals and given nine assists in 46 appearances for Stuttgart this season.

Stuttgart finished ninth in the Bundesliga table this campaign and will take on Arminia Bielefeld in the DFB-Pokal final this coming weekend.

Latest Real Madrid news: Konate bid, Rodrygo price-tag

A Spanish report has claimed how much Madrid are willing to pay Liverpool for Ibrahima Konate.

Konate is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of next season, and the Premier League champions are ready to make an offer for the France international centre-back this summer.

It has been claimed that Madrid are facing a race against time to sign a left-back that Alonso is keen on.

Madrid have set a price for Rodrygo, according to the Spanish media.

Arsenal are among the clubs that are keen on securing the services of the Brazil international forward.

POLL: Which Real Madrid player do you think has the highest transfer value?