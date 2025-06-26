One of Bundesliga’s best players has told Liverpool that he wants to join Real Madrid and wants Arne Slot’s side to wait, according to the Spanish media, but Los Blancos manager Xabi Alonso has been advised not to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid and Liverpool are two of the biggest clubs in the world and have been very active in the summer transfer window so far. While Los Blancos have secured the services of Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Franco Mastantuono, the Premier League champions have signed Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong and Armin Pecsi.

Neither Madrid nor Liverpool are done yet this summer, though, with Los Blancos manager Alonso and Reds boss Arne Slot looking for a new striker.

As one would expect, Madrid and Liverpool’s transfer targets overlap, as the two clubs often tend to look at the same players.

Angelo Stiller is one such player, with both Liverpool and Madrid credited with interest in the VfB Stuttgart defensive midfielder.

There have been reports in the Spanish media in recent weeks that Liverpool are willing to pay €60million (£51m, $70m) to Stuttgart for Stiller.

Stiller, though, prefers a move to Madrid, according to a report in Defensa Central.

According to the Spanish news outlet, the Germany international defensive midfielder has told Liverpool that he wants time as he wants to see if Madrid make a bid for him.

With the report mentioning ‘Stiller’s Real Madrid response to Liverpool’s attempt to sign him’, the report goes on to mention the exact words that the 24-year-old told the Reds after they ‘expressed interest’ in him.

‘I’m going to wait; we’ll make the decision at the end of July… but my ideal destination is Madrid,’ Stiller is reported to have told Liverpool.

Defensa Central has added that although Stiller ‘is eager to join Real Madrid’, head coach Alonso has not made a decision yet.

Real Madrid told to avoid signing Angelo Stiller

While Stiller would love to move to Madrid and play for arguably the biggest club in the world, Aleix Garcia believes that Alonso should not sign him in the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old Spain international midfielder has seen Stiller in action from up close since his move to Bayer in the summer of 2024.

Aleix Garcia told AS: “I’ve heard his name mentioned in connection with Madrid. But if I’m honest, I believe there are better players out there for that position.”

AS journalist Joaquin Maroto has reported that Stiller will never play for Los Blancos.

Marota wrote on X on June 8: “So you don’t get confused: Stiller will never sign for @realmadrid.”

