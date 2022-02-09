One pundit reckons Liverpool will be ‘angry’ over their failure to land Fabio Carvalho from Fulham in the January transfer window.

Liverpool were locked in talks with the Championship club over Carvalho’s signature until the January 31 deadline. Ultimately, they were unable to send the transfer sheets to the relevant officials in time.

Carvalho had been in line for a permanent switch to Anfield, although he would spend the rest of the campaign back on loan at Craven Cottage.

Instead, the attacking midfielder will see out the final few months of his Fulham contract before moving as a free agent this summer. He will help the Cottagers in their promotion push – they sit top of the Championship as things stand, five points ahead of second-placed Blackburn Rovers.

Liverpool have personal terms agreed with Carvalho, as per Fabrizio Romano, and are planning to restart negotiations in February. Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is seemingly pushing for his capture.

The Merseyside outfit are clearly the frontrunners to complete a deal, although Milan are putting up competition. Their technical director, club legend Paolo Maldini, is reportedly in contact with Carvalho over a move to Serie A.

Former Premier League striker Gabby Agbonlahor reckons Liverpool will be frustrated at their inability to sign Carvalho in the winter. He also thinks European rivals will come into play once the 19-year-old becomes a free agent.

Fabio Carvalho situation is different now

“The summer is a totally different situation,” Agbonlahor told Football Insider.

“In the summer he can go for a free. You know what agents are like, they’ll be looking for someone who can match what Liverpool are paying.

“If I’m Fabio Carvalho I’m thinking, am I going to play at Liverpool? Diaz, Jota, Salah and Mane will all be in front of him. Are you going to get the minutes you want?

“If I’m him, I’m thinking about that as well as the package. I’m sure his agent will be too. If there’s another big club where he’s got more chance of playing and they can match the wages, he’ll go there.

“Liverpool will be angry that they didn’t get it done in January even though talks are scheduled this month.

“What I like about them know is they are looking to increase their options, like Man City.”

New Liverpool star sent advice

Meanwhile, new Liverpool arrival Luis Diaz has been given advice on how to make it in England by compatriot Hamilton Ricard.

Colombian Ricard, who made over 100 appearances as a striker for Middlesbrough, told Futbolred: “A guy who has all the conditions to succeed in Liverpool and in the English League. He’s always been quick, going to the front.

“There is a clear code, that the first pass is forward; if it is not possible, to the side; if it is not possible there either, the last option is to throw it backwards. It’s a code they have there.”

Away from the pitch, Ricard then advised Diaz to focus on his football and not on social media, to ensure he fully integrates in the English game.

“[I hope] that Luis Diaz is going to play football, that he concentrates on growing as a player,” Ricard added. “On being more powerful, faster, just playing ball, that the rest will be given.

“That he is not going to be careless in social networks; the English do not like that. Let him focus on playing football and he’s going to have Brits eating out of his hand for life.”

