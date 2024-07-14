Angry Liverpool star tells Edwards to finalise quickfire sale to league champions by dropping demands

Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg has become frustrated with the club pricing him out of a move and has told Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes they should lower his price tag, according to reports.

Van Den Berg is now back to Anfield, having spent the duration of the 2023-24 season on loan at German side Mainz. The centre-back, who has previously played as a right-back too, surprisingly emerged as a fan favourite at Mainz as he put in a host of great performances.

Mainz would love to re-sign Van Den Berg ready for the next campaign, and they have even claimed that he only wants to return to the club next.

But Liverpool know that Van Den Berg’s stock is high right now and want to cash in, while Mainz do not have enough money to meet their demands.

Edwards’ asking price for the Dutchman, which is understood to be in the region of £17-20million, has seen other clubs overtake Mainz in the transfer pursuit.

Indeed, Brentford, Southampton, Wolfsburg, Ajax and PSV have all been credited with interest in Van Den Berg.

According to the latest reports coming out of the Netherlands, PSV have positioned themselves at the front of the queue to land the defender, having made him a top target.

The 22-year-old is keen on joining PSV for several reasons. It would allow him to move back to his home country and also push for a place in the senior Netherlands squad.

Liverpool latest: Sepp van den Berg unhappy

Plus, PSV is an attractive destination right now as they beat Arne Slot’s Feyenoord to the Eredivisie title last term, picking up a very impressive 91 points from 34 matches.

However, Van Den Berg’s ideal move to the Philips Stadium is being slowed down by the demands of Liverpool chiefs Edwards and Hughes.

As things stand, PSV cannot afford to meet the £17-20m price tag outright. Due to this, an angry Van Den Berg has told Liverpool officials to amend their asking price so that he is not stuck on Merseyside this summer.

Clearly, Edwards and Hughes are unlikely to accept a vastly reduced fee for the Netherlands U21 international, as they know just how highly rated he is across England, Germany and the Netherlands.

However, Van Den Berg may be able to convince them to accept a more easily achievable sum. For example, a bigger portion of the £17-20m fee could be met through add-ons.

Van Den Berg’s Liverpool contract runs until June 2026, while he currently earns a reported £10,000 a week at Anfield.

