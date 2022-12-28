Liverpool announce Cody Gakpo signing as winger outlines exciting targets and shirt number is revealed

Liverpool have announced the signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven after the Dutch winger completed his medical and agreed personal terms.

Gakpo emerged as a Liverpool target earlier this week when they overtook Manchester United in the race to sign him from PSV. Things developed quickly, with the Dutch side announcing a deal had been agreed on Boxing Day.

All that remained was for Gakpo to sort out personal terms and complete a medical. Now, all the final hurdles have been cleared and Liverpool have announced his arrival at Anfield, subject to a work permit.

Gakpo has signed a long-term contract, believed to be until the summer of 2028. He will wear the number 18 shirt for his new club, whom he will formally join when the transfer window officially opens on January 1.

It will be Gakpo’s first experience of playing in the Premier League, or indeed anyone other than PSV.

Mainly a left winger, Gakpo had scored 13 goals from 24 appearances in the first half of the season for PSV, as well as providing 17 assists. Both tallies were competition highs in the Eredivisie.

Now, he is gearing himself up for his new challenge on Merseyside.

Speaking to the club’s official media team, Gakpo said: “I feel really good, I’m really excited to be here. I’m looking forward to start training and start playing for this amazing club.

“I think this is a great club for me to come in and try to show what I can [do] and try to help the team to achieve more beautiful moments that they already did in the past years.

“I think for me personally it’s also good to develop here and there’s a lot of great players here [who] I can learn a lot of things from.”

Cody Gakpo excited for Anfield bow

Elaborating on his targets, Gakpo added: “I’m really looking forward to [playing at Anfield]. I heard a lot of great stories about the stadium, about the atmosphere. I cannot wait.

“Obviously [my aim is] to win as many prizes as we can as a team, to perform well, to show the world what we can do as a team and what I can do as a player. And personally, just to keep developing and become a better player every season.

“I’m really thankful that everybody is giving me such a warm welcome and I’m really looking forward to seeing everybody in the stadium and around the city.”

Cody Gakpo to Liverpool next: 10 of the most impressive transfer hijacks by Premier League clubs

Liverpool are next in action on December 30 against Leicester, a game in which Gakpo cannot play, but their first fixture after he officially joins will be against Brentford on January 2. That said, fans may have to wait to see him on the pitch as he is integrated after his excursions at the World Cup.

Gakpo should help fill the void left by Luis Diaz during the Colombian’s injury absence. Beyond then, there could be an exciting battle for places in the Liverpool frontline.

Gakpo is leaving behind him a PSV record that stood at 159 appearances, 55 goals and 50 assists. A 14-cap Netherlands international, he also has six goals on the world stage to his name.

The Dutch Footballer of the Year for the 2021-22 season, Gakpo now gets to continue his career in the Premier League.

READ MORE: Liverpool move to shatter record for Benfica star as Fabrizio Romano lifts lid on dream new midfield pairing