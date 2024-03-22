Another Liverpool coup confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, but ruthless triple exit takes shape

Liverpool have poahced another Bournemouth man, though three veterans could be moved on this summer

Liverpool have an agreement in place to poach another key figure from Bournemouth, though a report claims a triple exit from the playing personnel is on the cards.

The Reds were successful with their last-ditch attempt to re-hire Michael Edwards earlier this month. Edwards has returned to the club in a greater position of power and now serves as FSG’s overarching CEO of Football.

Among Edwards’ first tasks back in the fold was to finalise the agreement that has brought Richard Hughes to Liverpool.

Hughes, 44, worked wonders as the sporting director at Bournemouth and left the Cherries in early-March ahead of agreeing a deal with Liverpool. Hughes will officially begin his new post at Liverpool on June 1.

However, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the upheaval behind the scenes has not stopped there.

Taking to X, the trusted reporter revealed Liverpool have also poached Bournemouth’s chief scout, Mark Burchill.

“Mark Burchill will follow Richard Hughes to Liverpool,” began Romano. “It’s all decided for Bournemouth chief scout to join Liverpool.

“It will be signed soon but agreement’s already in place. Edwards, Hughes and Burchill will be part of the new structure.”

Details on Mark Burchill

Burchill, 43, is a former teammate of Hughes during their playing days at Portsmouth in the early 2000s.

The Scot had a brief stint in management with Livingston between 2014-15, though it’s as a scout where he’s truly made his mark since hanging up his boots.

Burchill has been heralded for identifying a series of successful signing Hughes would go on to make for Bournemouth, including the likes of Nathan Ake, Phillip Billing and David Brooks.

Hughes and Burchill were also behind Bournemouth’s decision to sign Dominic Solanke from Liverpool back in 2019.

Solanke was widely viewed as a Reds flop at the time, though the gamble paid off for the Cherries with Solanke firing them back into the top flight in the 2021/22 campaign and notching an impressive 15 goals in the Premier League so far this season.

Per the Telegraph, Burchill will slot into Liverpool’s well established recruitment team that includes chief scout Barry Hunter and head of recruitment Dave Fallows.

Hughes to axe Liverpool trio

Appointing Jurgen Klopp’s successor is on the agenda next for Edwards and Hughes.

The overwhelming favourite to replace the legendary German is Xabi Alonso and TEAMtalk previously revealed positive talks have already taken place. Furthermore, a three-year deal has been put on the table.

However, according to Football Insider, three current Liverpool stars may have already left by the time Alonso – or whoever replaces Klopp – steps through the door.

FI stated Hughes has already determined Liverpool should not sanction new contracts for Adrian, Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara. All three are out of contract in the summer and are in line to leave as free agents.

The trio are aged 37, 32 and 32 respectively. Adrian is third choice behind Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher, while Matip will turn 33 in the summer and will be coming off the back of ACL surgery.

If Matip’s time is up, he’ll be fondly remembered on Merseyside for years to come and will go down as one of the greatest free agent signings in both Liverpool’s and Premier League history.

Thiago, meanwhile, will net the club a huge saving in wages when departing. The classy Spaniard has never let Liverpool down when on the field, though injuries have severely restricted his minutes for the Reds.

