Another big Liverpool coup confirmed, with former Man City man to spark thrilling post-Klopp era

Liverpool have put another piece of the puzzle for their post-Klopp era in place after a trusted source confirmed a former Manchester City man will join the ranks.

The Reds will enter next season without Jurgen Klopp leading the charge for the first time since 2015. The legendary German manager will hope to finish with a flourish and securing a three-trophy haul of the League Cup, Premier League and Europa League would be a fine way to bow out.

To ensure there isn’t a drop-off when Klopp departs, Liverpool owners FSG have been hard at work with a series of impressive appointments behind the scenes.

The highly-regarded Michael Edwards has been re-hired as FSG’s overarching CEO of Football. Bournemouth’s Richard Hughes has been drafted in to succeed Jorg Schmadtke as sporting director.

Now, according to the Athletic’s David Ornstein, the shake-up behind closed doors has directed the club to Benfica.

Ornstein revealed FSG are ‘to hire’ Pedro Marques, 41, as part of their new-look football structure. Marques is currently the technical director at Benfica.

Marques wil be directly employed by FSG as opposed to Liverpool, though his expertise in finding and attracting global talent will ultimately work wonders for the Reds.

Marques is known to Liverpool through their dealings with Benfica when signing Darwin Nunez in 2022.

The Portuguese director previously worked for Man City for eight years in the 2010s as part of their data analysis and recruitment teams.

Marques returned to Portugal in 2018 when initially joining Benfica as their youth technical director before rising through the ranks.

Taking to X, Ornstein noted Marques has a “strong reputation” within the game and Liverpool’s coup is seen as a “big” one.

