Liverpool are ready to open talks with winger Luis Diaz over signing an improved deal at Anfield with the move already given the green light by Arne Slot – and the manager’s decision over the Colombian has forced Jamie Carragher into a something of an awkward U-turn.

The Reds have had plenty of reasons to cheer in recent weeks, having celebrated the recent contract extensions for Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk before going on to seal the Premier League title last weekend for only the second time since the competition was formed. And while Trent Alexander-Arnold looks set to get away, Liverpool are determined to ensure another wave of stars quickly sign up and avoid repeat scenarios.

To that end, all of Alisson Becker, Ibrahima Konate and Diaz all see their deals expiring within the next two years.

Diaz moved to Anfield in January 2022 for a fee of £37.5m from FC Porto, signing an initial deal through to June 2027. Strongly linked with the exit door in recent months, the likes of PSG, Barcelona and clubs in the Saudi Pro-League, have all been tipped as potential suitors.

However, after enjoying his best season yet at Anfield in which the Colombian scored 16 times and added eight assists so far from 47 appearances, it’s reported by Sky Sports News that Liverpool are now ready to open new deal talks with Diaz.

Breaking the news, their reporter stated: “Let’s just bring you some breaking news from Liverpool…the man who started the comeback [against Spurs] last Sunday was Luis Diaz, and Liverpool will hold talks about extending his contract at the club at the end of this season.

“We have seen this season dominated by conversations about contracts at Liverpool, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah all in the final year of their deals.

“The captain and Salah have both signed new deals and now it looks as though Liverpool will be looking to extend Luis Diaz’s stay at the club, having arrived in January 2022 from Porto and having enjoyed an excellent season at Anfield.”

Carragher forced into Luis Diaz U-turn

The move to open new deal talks with Diaz is understood to have come at the request of Slot, who has been thrilled by the 28-year-old’s contribution this season, often asking him to operate in a central striker’s role, rather than his more familar left-wing spot.

That view is also shared by The Athletic’s James Pearce, who claims Liverpool and Slot are determined to reward Diaz after what he describes as ‘his best season’ for the club

Currently earning a modest £55,000 a week, his wages are dwarfed by some of his big-name teammates at Anfield – meaning it is quite right the 63-times capped Colombia winger earns a significantly higher wage.

The move to tie Diaz down to a new deal has also been backed by Jamie Carragher, who previously was of the mindset that the South American could be one to leave this summer.

“I think he’s been one of the best left wingers in the Premier League this season,” Carragher told Sky Sports. “I don’t think he’s quite Sadio Mane. So, in Liverpool supporters’ eyes we haven’t quite replaced, or we haven’t got our Mane if you like. But how many of them is there about?

“If I’m being honest, I think for the majority of this season, up until Christmas, I was thinking you sell Luis Diaz in the summer. But I think the way he’s played and the way Liverpool’s front line might change – and with the fact he can now play through the middle in the manager’s eyes – I think he’s going to stay and it might be other players who move on in the front line other than Luis Diaz”

