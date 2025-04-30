Alisson Becker is ready to commit his future to Anfield and sign a new deal at Liverpool in a surprise development – but the news will not be greeted by everyone at the club with new signing Giorgi Mamardashvili now left at a crossroads and with his likely next loan deal coming to light.

The Brazilian goalkeeper signed for the Merseysiders in a deal worth £56m (€65.5m, $74.8m) from Roma in summer 2018 – making him the world’s second costliest goalkeeper, behind Kepa Arrizabalaga, in world football. But having helped Liverpool to eight major honours – with Sunday’s Premier League title the latest and arguably the most satisfying – there is no doubting that his signing has proved one of the most important and influential in the club’s recent history.

His current deal at Anfield is due to expire in summer 2027 and there have been suggestions that the Reds could consider Alisson‘s sale this summer while his stock is still high and while they can maximise his profit – particularly amid suggestions the keeper was open to another career challenge and moving elsewhere.

Those suggestions were further fuelled by the capture last summer of Mamardashvili in an initial £29.5m (€35m, $39.5m) from Valencia last summer – a move that saw the Georgian remain on loan with Valencia for another further season.

However, after basking in the glory of Sunday’s title triumph, Alisson is understood to be now keen to extend his stay on Merseyside and join the likes of Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk in committing to a new deal.

Responding to the speculation, Liverpool goalkeeper coach Claudio Taffarel has told ESPN that the player’s “beautiful story” looks set to continue.

“It’s a very beautiful story, right?,” Taffarel begins. “He wants to continue living this story. I saw that this wave of Saudi Arabia comes with great opportunities, very high offers.

“But he always says: ‘Wow, I want to continue this story because I owe a lot to them here, and I want to continue this life here’.”

What has Alisson said on Liverpool future and what next for Mamardashvili?

Alisson has been strongly linked with a move to Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, but he has always insisted he would not let money influence his decision.

Speaking to The Times last year, he stated: “I want to honour my contract and finish my contract here or make a new one.

“I am really happy here. My family is happy.

“I never got to the point where I was talking about wages and things like this [with Saudi clubs]. It was just interest, but when you hear about the numbers the other players are getting, you are a little bit attracted. That is normal.”

Taffarel also suggests Alisson’s commitment to Liverpool could also see Mamardashvili forced to delay his arrival at Anfield for another year.

“I was impressed [with Alisson] when I arrived,” Taffarel, who began working as Liverpool’s goalkeeping coach in 2021, added.

“The admiration that the players have for him. The staff here – both this one and [Jurgen] Klopp’s in the past – the board…

“He really is a very important figure here because of the history he has had here, on the field. Showing [his talent] in games, important games.

“The club made that decision [to sign Mamardashvili], I think a year ago, a year and a bit ago. This purchase of this young player, maybe a little for the future.

“But Alisson is a guy who is at a very high level. And even with his age, with his experience, with his desire, it will be very difficult for someone to come here and replace him, right?”

The Georgia keeper, however, insists he will move to Anfield to be No.1 and is not prepared to sit on the bench – particularly during a World Cup season as the 2025/26 campaign will be.

In quotes carried by Fabrizio Romano, Mamardashvili declared last month: “I am going to Liverpool to fight for the number one spot.

“I will go there to train at my best and I don’t know what they will decide afterwards. I don’t decide who plays and who doesn’t.”

As a result, it’s reported that, with Liverpool having no plans to part company with Alisson after an excellent season, they are working on finding a new solution for Mamardashvili.

One of those options could see the Georgian signing on loan with Bournemouth for a season, with Chelsea loanee Kepa set to head back to Stamford Bridge after his season on loan.

While the Cherries would love to extend the Spaniard’s stay, they could end up being priced out and may need to bring in an alternative. Former keeper Aaron Ramsdale is understood to be an option, though a year’s loan for Mamardashvili could prove another solution.

As an alternative, it’s also been suggested that Mamardashvili could also remain on loan with Valencia for another season.

