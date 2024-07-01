Liverpool EXCLUSIVE: Anthony Gordon deal ‘not dead’ as Newcastle winger eyes dream move

Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon continues to be heavily linked with Liverpool and sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk exactly why the Reds remain hopeful of securing an explosive deal this summer.

The England international, currently away with the Three Lions at Euro 2024, joined the Magpies from Liverpool’s local rivals Everton in a controversial move in January 2023.

Gordon forced his way out of Goodison Park to seal the £45m switch, refusing to turn up at the Everton training ground to put pressure on the club to sell.

The 23-year-old winger has come on leaps and bounds under Eddie Howe and he scored 11 goals and made 10 assists in the Premier League last season.

This caught the attention of several clubs and as reported by Luke Edwards, Gordon’s ‘head has been turned’ by interest from Liverpool, his ‘boyhood club.’

A concrete bid ‘did not materialise’ from the Reds, but Newcastle chiefs are allegedly ‘worried’ about his state of mind.

It’s suggested that there is ‘no chance’ that a deal will be revived and believe Liverpool were being ‘opportunistic’ – trying to snap Gordon up on a cut-price deal before Newcastle submitted their accounts to the Premier League on Sunday.

As we exclusively reported last week, Liverpool considered offering £50m plus back-up goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher in a part-exchange deal.

However, we understand that Gordon’s potential switch to Liverpool is ‘NOT dead’ just yet.

Liverpool still keen on Anthony Gordon

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan has been informed that Liverpool are ‘tempted’ to come back in for Gordon as they believe he ‘wants the move’ to Anfield.

Arne Slot has big plans for this summer and the Dutch coach is keen to bring in a new winger, especially with the future of Luis Diaz uncertain.

Liverpool’s top talisman Mo Salah is also likely to leave at the end of this season. Gordon could be brought in as a long-term replacement for him, although he generally plays on the left, not the right.

Gordon is under contract at St James’ Park until 2026 and they are under less pressure to sell now than they were before Sunday’s PSR deadline.

TEAMtalk sources say that Newcastle were more open to letting Gordon leave before they agreed the sales of Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh, contrary to what Edwards writes in his report.

It would now take a mammoth offer for Liverpool to stand any chance of signing Gordon though so it will be interesting to see if they test Newcastle’s resolve in the coming days.

We also understand Newcastle are ‘unlikely’ to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin despite reports suggesting that a deal could be revived with Everton.

Meanwhile, Miguel Almiron continues to be heavily linked with moves away from St James’ Park, with clubs in Saudi Arabia interested in the 30-year-old.