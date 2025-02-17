Liverpool tipped to take ‘definitive step’ to sign aggressive £40m winger as ‘ideal’ Luis Diaz replacement

Liverpool are ready to make a move for Anthony Gordon if Luis Diaz leaves in the summer transfer window, with a report claiming why Arne Slot would love to work with the Newcastle United winger at Anfield as the Reds take a shine to another Colombian forward.

Gordon is one of the best young wingers in the Premier League and has been a star for Newcastle since his £40million transfer from Everton in January 2023. The 23-year-old England international has scored 22 goals and given 17 assists in 95 matches in all competitions for the Magpies.

Liverpool wanted to sign Gordon from Premier League rivals Newcastle in the summer of 2024. The Magpies were always confident that the winger would stay at the club and valued him at £100million.

It seems that Liverpool’s interest in Gordon had never gone away, with a report in Spain claiming that Reds head coach Arne Slot would love for the Merseyside club to sign the winger if Diaz leaves in the summer transfer window.

Barcelona are showing a keen interest in signing the Colombia international winger, and, according to Fichajes, Liverpool have identified Gordon as his replacement.

Gordon has reportedly emerged “as an attractive option due to his youth, speed and ability to balance in one-on-one situations”.

The 23-year-old’s “ability to play on both wings and his aggressiveness in attack make him an ideal choice for Liverpool’s style of play”, according to Fichajes.

The report has noted that if Diaz does leave Anfield at the end of the season, then Liverpool “could take the definitive step to try to sign” Gordon from Newcastle.

Liverpool eye Colombian youngster Neiser Villarreal

While Diaz has been linked with an exit from Liverpool, there are suggestions that the Premier League club could bring in another Colombian attacker.

According to Rousing The Kop, Liverpool have been impressed with Colombian forward Neiser Villarreal at the recently concluded 2025 South American U-20 Championship.

Liverpool scouts really liked the 19-year-old Millonarios star, who was the top scorer in the competition with eight goals.

While Liverpool did not send their scouts to Venezuela to explicitly watch Villarreal, they were impressed with his performances and are planning to keep tabs on his progress.

Latest Liverpool news: Kelleher sale, Van de Ven interest

Liverpool are ready to sell Caoimhin Kelleher in the summer transfer window, according to a report.

TEAMtalk understands that Newcastle are keen on the Republic of Ireland international, who is open to leaving Liverpool at the end of the season.

With Kelleher reportedly not willing to sign a contract extension, Liverpool are now ready to offload him in the summer of 2025.

It has been reported that the Premier League giants would accept an offer of £30-40million for the goalkeeper.

Liverpool are on the hunt for a new centre-back in the summer transfer window and have identified a top Tottenham player.

Reports have claimed that Liverpool have taken a shine to Micky van de Ven.

Van de Ven is one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League and is also very fast.

Liverpool are facing stiff competition from Real Madrid for Jorrel Hato.

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool are keen on a summer deal for Ajax star Hato, who can operate as a centre-back or left-back.

However, defender Spanish and European champions Madrid are now ramping up their pursuit of the youngster and are willing to pay €40million (£33.3m / $42m) plus bonuses for him.

Los Blancos have been so enamored by Hato that they are ready to even include a player to sweeten the deal.

