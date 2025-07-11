Liverpool plan ‘move’ for £100m ‘frightening’ winger and fulfil ‘dream’ as Luis Diaz stance emerges

Liverpool are planning to raid Newcastle United for star winger Anthony Gordon, according to a report, as the Premier League club’s stance on selling Luis Diaz emerges after Bayern Munich’s bid.

Slot guided Liverpool to the Premier League title in his first season in charge, but despite the success of the 2024/25 campaign, the Reds have been very busy in the summer transfer window and have strengthened their squad. Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Armin Pecsi, Freddie Woodman and Giorgi Mamardashvili are the new players for the Reds.

It is very likely that Liverpool will make more additions to their squad between now and the end of the summer transfer window.

Liverpool are in talks over signing Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, with Ibrahima Konate making it clear that he will not sign a new contract.

With Darwin Nunez very likely to leave this summer, Liverpool will need a replacement striker and would love to bring Alexander Isak from Newcastle.

Another Newcastle player that Liverpool have taken a shine to is Gordon, who is one of the best left-wingers in the Premier League and whose ‘pace is frightening’, according to former Reds defender Jamie Carragher on Blood Red: Liverpool FC in August 2024.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on June 4 that Liverpool are serious about a move for Gordon, who is a lifelong fan of the Reds despite coming through the ranks at Merseyside rivals Everton and playing for the Toffees’ first team.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that although Gordon is not agitating to leave Newcastle, with whom he won the Carabao Cup last season, the 24-year-old ‘would be very keen on the move back to Merseyside, viewing Anfield as a dream destination’.

Football Insider has brought an update on the situation, claiming that Liverpool are ‘plotting a late-summer move’ for the England international, who scored nine goals and gave seven assists in 42 appearances for Newcastle last season.

The report has noted that Gordon was close to joining Liverpool last summer and is open to a move to the Premier League champions.

Newcastle value Gordon at £100million and will want that sum if they are to lose Gordon this summer.

Liverpool make Luis Diaz stance clear

Liverpool’s interest in Gordon comes amid claims that Diaz could be off this summer.

The Colombia international is a versatile attacking player who operated as a forward at times under Slot last season, but he has played predominantly as a left-winger for Liverpool so far in his career.

Bild has reported that Bayern have made an offer of £45million for Diaz, who has already agreed on personal terms with the Bundesliga champions.

According to RousingTheKop, Liverpool value Diaz at well over £65million and will not listen to offers for anything less than that.

Liverpool do not want the Colombian star to leave, and that is the stance that they are maintaining, although it remains to be seen what they do if Bayern increase their offer to £65m.

