Mo Salah successor search leads Liverpool to English gem who’s ‘too much’ for Jose Mourinho and LOVES Anfield

After signing Alexander Isak in the summer of 2025, Liverpool are planning a raid on Newcastle United for another of their star players as a potential successor to Mohamed Salah, according to a report, with the defending Premier League champions having tried to secure his services before.

Mo Salah was dropped for Liverpool’s Champions League game against Eintracht Frankfurt in midweek, but the ‘Egyptian King’ returned to the starting line-up against Brentford and scored a superb goal in the 89th minute, although Arne Slot’s side lost the match at the Gtech Community Stadium in London 3-2.

Salah found the back of the net after he controlled a cross from Dominik Szoboszlai with his left foot, shifted the ball onto his right and hammered it past Caoimhin Kelleher.

It was only the fourth goal for Mo Salah this season, and while Liverpool fans will hope that the strike against Brentford sees the 33-year-old turnaround his form, the Merseyside club are unlikely to put a pause on their desire to find a long-term successor to the former Chelsea attacker, given that he is 33 years of age now.

TEAMtalk understands that Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo is a top target for Liverpool, who also have the ambition to sign Michael Olise from Bayern Munich next summer.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon is also a player that Liverpool are keen on as a potential replacement for Mo Salah.

The report has claimed that Gordon, a former Everton winger, is ‘highly rated by Liverpool’s recruitment team’, who have been impressed ‘by the penetration’ that the England international winger offers to Newcastle.

Gordon’s ‘ability to play in multiple positions across the front line’ has also endeared him to the Liverpool bosses.

The 24-year-old has played predominantly as a left-winger so far in his career, but the English gem has turned out 53 times on right flank, scoring eight goals and providing eight assists in the process.

Newcastle signed Gordon from Everton in January 2023 for a total of £45million (€51.5m, $60m), including add-ons.

The winger has scored 26 goals and provided 24 assists in 116 matches in all competitions for the Magpies so far in his career.

Liverpool have long-term interest in Anthony Gordon

This is not the first time that Gordon has been linked with Liverpool. The Reds have a long-term interest in the winger.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on June 4 that Liverpool were keen on a 2025 summer deal for Gordon.

Sources told TEAMtalk at the time that while Gordon was ‘not agitating to leave St James Park’, the winger ‘would be very keen on the move back to Merseyside, viewing Anfield as a dream destination’.

Liverpool wanted to sign Gordon from Premier League rivals Newcastle in the summer of 2024 as well.

With Newcastle facing PSR issues at the time, talks over a move to Liverpool were at an advanced stage.

However, with Yankuba Minteh joining Brighton instead, Gordon stayed at Newcastle and signed a new contract in October 2024 with ‘a release clause’, according to The i Paper.

Liverpool fans will know everything there is to know about how good Gordon is, and the Anfield faithful will be encouraged to read what the great Jose Mourinho thinks of him.

Gordon played against Benfica in the Champions League in midweek, and after the game, the Newcastle winger revealed what the Portuguese club’s manager told him.

The winger told BBC Sport: “He said: ‘You’re too much’, which is a big compliment for me because as a kid, he was my favourite manager in the world.

“It’s quite weird because he was quite a defensive manager, but I just love the way, even then, the bench was getting up [to celebrate].

“He really creates a team environment – it’s like us against the world. I recognise that from my own game, so it was a big compliment.

“It means an awful lot. Even if I hadn’t idolised him, a compliment from any coach at this level means a lot.”

Gordon is also a Liverpool fan and said in a televised episode of Sky panel show A League of Their Own: “I have no family members who support Everton. None, not one.

“All Liverpool, so it was quite strange. So I was at Liverpool and they released me at 11, and then Everton signed me.

“As long as they lost it was alright. Like, if I ever scored, they were like, ‘if you score great, but we still want you to lose’.

“My family are really, really bitter Liverpool fans.”

In April 2024, Gordon said on The Overlap: “Steven Gerrard was my football hero growing up.

“Coming from Liverpool, he was like a God in Liverpool, and he was an unbelievable player.”

