£100m ‘frightening’ star tipped to ‘end up at Liverpool’ and fulfil ‘dream’

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon would prefer to move to Liverpool to a switch to Arsenal, despite being a former Everton player, according to a journalist, as Arne Slot’s side plan a £100million bid for the England international.

Liverpool have been very active in the summer transfer window despite winning the Premier League title with relative ease last season. The Reds have already secured the services of Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, with Milos Kerkez also set to team up with Slot’s squad from Bournemouth.

The Premier League champions are in the market for a winger, too, with Luis Diaz on the radar of Barcelona.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on June 4 that Liverpool are serious about a move for Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon.

Gordon is a boyhood Liverpool fan, even though he came through the Everton youth system to establish himself in the Toffees’ first team before his move to Newcastle in 2023.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that while Gordon is not agitating to leave Newcastle this summer, ‘he would be very keen on the move back to Merseyside, viewing Anfield as a dream destination’.

TBR journalist Graeme Bailey has now reported that there is interest from Arsenal and Chelsea in Gordon as well and has tipped him to fulfil his Liverpool dream one day.

However, the winger – whose ‘pace is frightening’, according to former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher on Blood Red: Liverpool FC in August 2024 – would prefer to join Liverpool.

Bailey told TBR about Gordon: “One day I think he probably will end up at Liverpool. Will it be this summer? I very much doubt it.

“But Liverpool is his preferred option. He’s on the list of the other clubs I would say. We know Chelsea and Arsenal both want that left side upgrading. It’s not a secret and it’s a player they like.

“But yeah, to get Gordon out of Newcastle, I think it’s highly highly unlikely. Do Newcastle need to do a sale?

“Some clubs in football think they do and that’s why we’ve seen the Tino Livermento situation where City keep pecking away there.

“They think Newcastle will have to do something. Newcastle say they don’t, but let’s see how that progresses.

“Again that may be where it ties in our Joelinton story would if Newcastle have got to sell someone big, do you sell Joelinton to Saudi Arabia?”

Liverpool plan £100m bid for Anthony Gordon – report

Following TEAMtalk’s revelation that Liverpool are serious about Gordon, The Sun reported on June 14 that the Premier League champions are planning a £100million bid for the winger.

Liverpool wanted to sign Gordon last summer and even held talks over a potential move.

The Reds’ interest in the 24-year-old has not waned, but it remains to be seen if Newcastle are willing to do a deal even for £100m.

Newcastle will play in the Champions League next season after finishing in the top five of the Premier League in the 2024/25 campaign.

The Magpies also have very wealthy owners in Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and do not have financial issues this summer.

