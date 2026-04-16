Liverpool are weighing up a fresh approach for Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon this summer, with the England international understood to be open to a move away from St James’ Park.

TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that the 25-year-old is keen on a change of scenery ahead of next season.

Despite significant work already carried out by Bayern Munich, who view him as their leading candidate to add depth and competition on the left flank, the Merseysiders retain a strong pull.

Liverpool have been monitoring left-sided attacking options in recent weeks as they look to refresh their squad in the summer, and a serious injury to Hugo Ekitike has further added to the need for left-sided options, as my colleague, Graeme Bailey, reported yesterday.

Gordon, who has previously been a target for the club, remains on their radar. A lifelong Liverpool supporter, the former Everton man would consider Anfield his dream destination if the opportunity arises.

Early contact has already been made with Gordon’s representatives, and the Reds are again considering him as a viable option once the transfer window opens.

His direct style, pace and proven Premier League pedigree make him an attractive proposition, particularly as Newcastle may need to balance their books following a season that has fallen short of Champions League qualification.

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Liverpool have advantage over Bayern Munich in Gordon race

Bayern Munich have held initial talks and are said to admire Gordon’s profile as both a backup and potential challenger in their attacking setup.

However, the player’s boyhood affection for Liverpool would prove decisive in any bidding war. A fee in the region of £50-70 million has been floated across interested parties.

Negotiations will likely prove complex given Newcastle’s valuation and reluctance to lose him for less than a premium fee.

Gordon has developed into one of the most dynamic wide players in the English game since his move from Everton in 2023.

His ability to beat defenders, deliver dangerous crosses and contribute goals has not gone unnoticed by elite clubs across Europe.

For Liverpool, bringing in a player with local roots and a clear affinity for the club could represent smart business.

Any deal would depend on the club’s broader recruitment strategy and the availability of funds, though.

As things stand, the situation remains fluid, but Gordon’s desire for a new challenge has certainly opened the door for further discussions.

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