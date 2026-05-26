Liverpool retain a strong interest in Anthony Gordon as they continue advancing plans to replace Mohamed Salah this summer, TEAMtalk can reveal, with the England star one of three leading winger targets for the Reds.

The Reds are actively assessing a number of elite attacking options following Salah’s final appearance for the club last weekend, and sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Gordon remains firmly on Liverpool’s radar.

As TEAMtalk first revealed several months ago, one player Liverpool have carried out extensive work on is RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande.

The highly-rated youngster is regarded internally within the Red Bull system as one of their most exciting attacking prospects in years, with sources describing him as their standout emerging talent since Erling Haaland’s breakthrough period at Red Bull Salzburg.

TEAMtalk understands Diomande has now emerged as Liverpool’s leading candidate largely because he is viewed as the only natural right-winger among the club’s priority options – a profile seen as particularly important given Salah’s long-standing role on that side of the attack.

Leipzig are keen to keep Diomande beyond this season, his first in the Bundesliga, and TEAMtalk understands the player himself is open to remaining in Germany for further development.

Sources close to the situation suggest that pathway could eventually position him for a future move to Bayern Munich, who are already attentive to his progress, hence why Liverpool are giving strong consideration to alternatives, with Gordon among them.

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Paris Saint-Germain star Bradley Barcola is another player Liverpool admire strongly.

TEAMtalk previously revealed the French winger is highly appreciated at Anfield and the club would be extremely interested if circumstances changed in Paris and Barcola pushed for an exit.

However, TEAMtalk can now reveal that alongside Barcola and Diomande, Gordon remains one of the key names still under serious consideration internally at Liverpool.

Crucially, club sources have confirmed the Newcastle winger is viewed as potentially the most attainable option currently on the shortlist.

Liverpool’s admiration for Gordon is long-standing and the club are fully aware of both his profile and his suitability for the demands of Premier League football.

The England international is understood to want to leave Newcastle this summer and talks have already taken place with Bayern Munich regarding a possible move.

However, TEAMtalk understands negotiations between Bayern and Newcastle remain some distance apart financially.

Newcastle are demanding a fee in the region of £75million for Gordon – a valuation Bayern are currently unwilling to meet.

Ironically, Gordon also remains on PSG’s radar should Barcola depart the Parc des Princes this summer.

Arsenal and Chelsea continue monitoring the situation closely as well, with both clubs maintaining admiration for the former Everton winger.

But TEAMtalk understands Liverpool’s long-standing interest should not be underestimated.

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Liverpool have ace card in Gordon chase

Gordon has previously spoken publicly about Liverpool being the club he supported growing up and sources indicate a move to Anfield would strongly appeal if the opportunity genuinely materialised.

Liverpool’s recruitment planning remains fluid as they assess multiple options capable of replacing Salah’s output and influence.

But with Gordon potentially more attainable than some of the elite names elsewhere on the market, TEAMtalk understands the Newcastle star’s situation is one Liverpool are continuing to monitor extremely closely heading into a pivotal summer window.

The 25-year-old has impressed this season despite Newcastle’s largely disappointing campaign, notching 17 goals and five assists across all competitions.

Gordon has been named in England’s World Cup squad by Thomas Tuchel and a positive tournament for the winger would only increase the level of interest in his signature.

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