Liverpool accelerate spectacular £100m move as FOUR stars tipped to leave

Liverpool are stepping up their pursuit of an elite new forward following Hugo Ekitike’s Achilles injury, while a trusted reporter has suggested four players could follow Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson out of Anfield this summer.

Ekitike had to be stretchered off just 31 minutes into Liverpool’s 2-0 home defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, as he ruptured his Achilles. It is a devastating blow for the striker as he will be out for six to nine months and will miss the World Cup.

Liverpool spent huge money to transform their forward line last summer, signing Ekitike, Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz, but more attacking additions will be required in the next transfer window…

Liverpool want two new forwards

Liverpool have already decided to sign a new right winger this summer to replace Salah, with RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande their top target, but Ekitike’s injury means a second attacker will likely arrive.

We can reveal that Liverpool are accelerating plans for a versatile forward to join, with Newcastle United ace Anthony Gordon and Everton magician Iliman Ndiaye on their shortlist.

Our sources state that Liverpool are seriously considering a move for Gordon, who has Everton roots but grew up supporting the Reds.

Newcastle value the winger at £95-100m, whereas Liverpool and Arsenal are more likely to bid around £75m for him this summer.

Bayern Munich have been linked with the England star in recent days, too. However, it would be hard for Gordon to reject Liverpool given his love for the club.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Journalist tips four exits

Liverpool have already confirmed that club legends Salah and Robertson will leave this summer, and four more stars are facing uncertain futures.

Discussing Liverpool’s need for ‘major surgery’, The Athletic’s Liverpool reporter, James Pearce, claimed Federico Chiesa, Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones and Alexis Mac Allister are all candidates to depart.

Pearce also namechecked Ibrahima Konate, though we revealed on April 6 that there is already a broad agreement over the defender’s new contract.

Pearce wrote: ‘Federico Chiesa is also expected to depart.

‘Doubts remain over Gomez and Curtis Jones, given they only have one year remaining on their deals.

‘There’s still no clarity over Ibrahima Konate as talks continue over extending a contract that ends in June. Is it time to cash in on Mac Allister, in light of his downturn?’

Chiesa has been heavily linked with a return to Juventus, while Mac Allister is known to be a midfield target for Real Madrid.

Triple Juventus move

Goalkeeper Alisson could also be added to that list.

As per Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are plotting a ground-breaking summer window in which they will push to sign numerous elite stars.

The Bianconeri have identified Alisson as their top keeper target and will also pursue Manchester City icon Bernardo Silva.

While Alisson is in the latter stages of his career, Liverpool hope to keep him for another season.

In addition to Alisson and Silva, Juve hope to convince Riccardo Calafiori and Sandro Tonali to return to Italy.

However, they would have to break the bank to sign either of Calafiori or Tonali.