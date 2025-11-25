While Liverpool are keen on a deal for Antoine Semenyo, sources have told TEAMtalk that Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are not considering going all-out for the Bournemouth winger as the club’s owners face a major conundrum.

Semenyo has emerged as a top target for Liverpool in the January transfer window, with sources telling TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that the defending Premier League champions believe that they are “ahead in the race”.

Liverpool sources believe that Semenyo’s preference is to move to Anfield and play under manager Arne Slot, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reporting on November 22 that the Reds have asked about “the structure in terms of payment of the release clause”.

Semenyo’s release clause in his contract at Bournemouth is £60million plus £5m in add-ons (up to €73.6m, $84.9m), which Liverpool are confident of triggering without breaking the bank.

Mohamed Salah is struggling to replicate his goalscoring feat of yesteryears – the 33-year-old Egyptian forward has scored just four goals in the Premier League and only one in the Champions League so far this season – and is seemingly on the wane.

In sharp contrast, Semenyo is 25 and is on an upward trajectory, two factors that Liverpool are attracted to.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, has reported that while Liverpool are certainly keen on a January deal for Semenyo, they are still not sure about triggering his release clause.

Liverpool spent £450m (€396m, $519m) on new players in the summer of 2025, and results and performances in recent weeks have been hugely disappointing.

With the likes of Milos Kerkez, Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz yet to live up to expectations, Liverpool are in a dilemma on whether to add another new player in the mix or to miss out on Semenyo to rivals such as Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Jones told TEAMtalk: “Liverpool are definitely thinking about Semenyo. I think it is too soon to say the deal is likely, they have not yet committed to triggering that release clause.

“There is also an element of caution about their situation. It does present a clear opportunity in the market, yet the belief is that the summer window would be a better time for any potential deal. The problem is that there would be more competition then.

“One of Liverpool’s dilemmas is that their season seems to have been hampered by making so many squad changes. Maybe they made too many signings in the summer. The big spend has not gone well – so should they be adding another one?

“It’s certainly something to think twice about but, given Salah’s drop off, Semenyo does feel like a player that could give them a new edge. As I say, I am not convinced yet that they will sign him, but certainly they are looking into it.

“If they don’t go for Semenyo, then I think they will leave that situation until the summer. They won’t sign someone for the sake of it.”

Man Utd and Tottenham could take advantage of Liverpool hesitancy

Semenyo has been at Bournemouth since 2023 and has established himself as one of the finest wingers in the Premier League.

The Ghana international has scored 28 goals and given 13 assists in 101 appearances for Bournemouth so far in his career.

The 25-year-old’s quality and consistency have not gone unnoticed by the likes of Man Utd and Tottenham, with both the Premier League clubs keen on a deal in the January transfer window.

Dean Jones reported on TEAMtalk on November 18 that, like Liverpool, Tottenham are confident that they have the financial capacity to trigger Semenyo’s release clause.

Fraser Fletcher reported this week that Man Utd have a secret weapon in their pursuit of Semenyo.

Bournemouth technical director Simon Francis is a lifelong Man Utd fan, and TEAMtalk understands that he will try to convince Semenyo to move to Old Trafford, should the Red Devils trigger his release clause.

If Liverpool wait until the summer of 2026 to make a move for Semenyo, then their chance to sign him could have gone.

Man Utd and Tottenham are aiming to finish in the Premier League top four this season, while the north London club are also in the Champions League.

Neither Man Utd nor Tottenham will want to wait until next summer if they are confident that they have the money to fund a deal for Semenyo in the middle of the season.

