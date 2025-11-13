Is Semenyo the Salah successor Liverpool should be going all in for?

Links between Liverpool and Antoine Semenyo are heating up as Richard Hughes reportedly considers raiding his former club Bournemouth for a second successive transfer window – but would a January move for the winger set the Reds up with their ideal successor for Mohamed Salah?

Semenyo has started the season in fantastic form for Bournemouth after committing to the Cherries over the summer, but his current employers might struggle to keep him locked down for much longer with the way he’s been playing. Liverpool have been tipped as one of the strongest suitors for the Ghana international as their attack continues to evolve.

Salah signed a contract extension in the summer on the back of one of his best ever seasons, but Liverpool haven’t always seen the best of their talisman since and it has led to the theme of how they’ll replace him in the long term coming up again.

But if Liverpool make a move for Semenyo in January, would he turn out to be the best long-term successor to Salah they could land?

Our writers have had our say on the debate. Who do you agree with?

James Marshment

Don’t get me wrong, I think Semenyo is a great player, a fantastic athlete and is having a really brilliant season for Bournemouth. But if you’re asking me here and now if I think he has the quality to replace Mo Salah, the answer is no.

And as we have seen with Milos Kerkez, I think the step up in quality and expectation levels between Bournemouth and Liverpool is vast.

Instead, Liverpool need to look for a player at a club where he has proven himself at the top level and has the mental strength to succeed at Anfield.

And for that reason, I see only one player up to the task: Michael Olise. His numbers for Bayern over the last 18 months are on a par with Salah and, given he has Premier League experience with Crystal Palace, could we see the Reds obliterate records again to sign him instead? I think if there’s a chance, he’s the one they should try to sign.

Rob McCarthy

It would be very easy to say yes to this particular question, as Semenyo is a tremendous talent who is chalking up the kind of stats that could absolutely see him be a success at Anfield.

However, I’m coming at this from a completely different angle – one which sees Tottenham blow Liverpool out of the water and snap up Semenyo ahead of them, in a real statement of intent from majority owners ENIC in January.

Semenyo has largely been operating on the left flank for Bournemouth this season and Spurs are still desperate to fill the void left by Son Heung-min’s summer departure.

With all that in mind, the north London outfit smash their transfer record to pair the south coast attacker with his Ghana international teammate Mohammed Kudus on the opposite flank – leaving the Liverpool question as a moot point and a big fat NO.

Harry Watkinson

Liverpool need to accept that Mo Salah has passed his peak now, so it makes sense for the club to be looking at players who can replace him in the long term.

Semenyo has started this season on fire for Bournemouth – six goals and three assists in the league – better than Salah’s return of four goals and two assists, so far.

The 25-year-old is undoubtedly good enough to play for an elite side, and seems receptive to taking on a new challenge. The fact that he can play on either wing or as a centre-forward also makes him the perfect kind of player for Arne Slot’s system.

Bournemouth won’t make things easy for Liverpool in January, but if there is a chance of a deal, then the Reds should absolutely go for it. Semenyo could thrive at Anfield and still get even better.

Fraser Fletcher

Is Semenyo the man to replace Salah? That’s a very big question and probably unfair on Semenyo because I’m not sure they can replace Mo Salah. What the Egyptian has achieved for Liverpool will place him in the EPL hall of fame at some point.

I do think Semenyo is the perfect profile for Liverpool to bring in when Salah is coming to the end of his time at Anfield. He has all the attributes needed to be a success but will bring his own style and create a different impact, he can’t replace Salah but he can help create a new cycle and future at Liverpool.

Samuel Bannister

Two factors make me doubt whether Semenyo would be the ideal successor to Salah for Liverpool – although I do think his form makes him capable of joining the club.

First, Semenyo is right-footed, unlike Salah, and has been playing on the left-hand side. Thus, he could be a suitable target for Liverpool if they want to strengthen the other flank, but he would be stylistically different to Salah if signed to play on the right.

Secondly, Liverpool signed Salah from Roma, who were a Champions League club at the time. While Semenyo does have Premier League experience, moving from Bournemouth to Liverpool would be a tougher transition in terms of the step up.

Semenyo is at an age where he could take it in his stride, but being the ideal Salah successor? That’s a big ask for any player and it’s not going to be an easy find. I’m not sure Semenyo quite fits the bill.