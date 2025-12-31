With Antoine Semenyo on the cusp of signing for Manchester City, sources can reveal the three true factors behind Liverpool’s refusal to push the button on a bid for the Bournemouth livewire, though their failure to challenge for his signature has been branded “really stupid” by one observer.

With a £65m exit clause in his Bournemouth contract, Semenyo rapidly became the most in-demand player of the January transfer window off the back of his electric form for the Cherries, that has seen him establish himself as one of the Premier League’s leading goalscorers.

And while linked with every top six side in the Premier League, it emerged on December 23 that the player had opted to join Manchester City, with our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, explaining the exact reasons why Pep Guardiola was so hell-bent on winning the transfer race.

In the intervening days, a number of outlets had suggested Liverpool were standing by to hijack the transfer with an 11th-hour bid of their own.

Yet despite those claims, our sources were adamant that City were wholly confident in their ability to sign him and with a move now expected to go through on Thursday – the day the January transfer window officially opens for business.

The chances of City securing a deal have enhanced after sources revealed the Cityzens have both agreed personal terms with the player and having also agreed a payment structure over the initial £60m fee with Bournemouth.

In the wake of that, our sources have revealed the exact reasons why Liverpool did not make their move, having made it clear that the Reds are considered unlikely at this stage to push the button on any January transfers full stop.

Having spent a whopping £440m (€505m, $600m) on new players over the summer, FSG are understood to be more than happy not to make any further investments as Arne Slot strives to get a consistent tune out of his squad, already going through a transformative phase.

And while the departure of Mo Salah in the January window could have changed Liverpool’s approach, we understand that sporting director Richard Hughes has made it clear the Egyptian will not be allowed to depart in the winter, though there remains some debate over whether that stance could change come the summer window.

While we can confirm Liverpool are big admirers of Semenyo and Hughes had been keen to bring the 25-year-old to Anfield, their interest would only have been triggered come the summer window had the player still been on the market.

With Manchester City now just a passed medical away from finalising the deal, there has been a finger of blame pointed at FSG for their ‘stupid mistake’ in letting the transfer of Semenyo slip through their grasp…

FSG scolded over failure to bring Semenyo to Liverpool

Discussing Liverpool’s failure to push through a deal for Semenyo, former winger Jermaine Pennant reckons the Reds have missed a huge trick not signing a player both Premier League-ready and one who could, potentially, act as a long-term heir for the legendary Salah.

He told talkSPORT: “As a Liverpool fan, I’m really disappointed on the back of [Alexander] Isak getting injured, maybe out for the season.

“[Mohamed] Salah being in AFCON and we already know the relationship with him, is he going to be leaving?

“So, for £65million in this day and age, a player of Antoine Semenyo’s quality, you’d say it’s kind of a bargain.

“And for them to not be in the conversation or say, ‘We’re interested as well’, and approach Bournemouth on the back of what I’ve mentioned, is really stupid.

“He could be a player that could replace Salah long-term as well. So when Salah does decide to leave, if it’s in January or at the end of the season, you’ve got someone who is Premier League proven, which is absolutely vital.

“We’ve seen players come over to this league and they can’t really cut it, but you know that he can.”

