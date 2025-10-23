Liverpool have learned exactly what it would take to sign Antoine Semenyo in January amid a colossal five-word transfer update, with sources revealing what a deal would cost to prise the red-hot forward away from Bournemouth in the winter window.

The Reds may have spent a whopping £440m (€505m, $600m) on rebuilding their side this summer, but there is a feeling that the work is not yet done for Arne Slot and Richard Hughes as they plan the next wave of Liverpool reinforcements. And with the Premier League champions all about succession planning, a long-term heir for iconic figure Mo Salah looks to be high on their agenda in 2026.

While several names have been linked, strong reports in recent days have suggested Bournemouth star Semenyo is now their number one target.

The Cherries star has started the season in explosive fashion, netting six goals and adding three assists from nine appearances, making him one of the Premier League’s most coveted stars.

And while he signed a new deal at the Vitality Stadium in the summer, a release clause in that deal gives his suitors hope that he can be prised away.

In light of that, and amid Salah’s struggles to replicate his best form, a report on Wednesday revealed the Reds were giving serious thoughts to ‘pushing the button’ on a deal for Semenyo in the January window.

Now, in light of interest from the Reds, and a host of other suitors, including Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, a respected account on X with a team of ‘five elite reporters’ has dropped a new five-word update which should have supporters salivating after they claimed the star ‘wants Liverpool’.

They said on X: “Antoine Semenyo wants @LFC. Confirmed.”

Last week, the same outlet also claimed a January deal would set the Reds back £90m to £100m if they made their move in the winter window.

‘Exclusive: Liverpool now leading the race to sign Antoine Semenyo.

‘January £90m – £100m. Summer £70m Richard Hughes in direct contact with @afcbournemouth Big news.’

Semenyo torn over whether to leave in January – sources

Regarding the valuation, former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster thinks the in-form Ghana winger, whose nation have not qualified for next year’s AFCON, making him more appealing for suitors, will cost upwards of £80m.

Speaking on his Fozcast podcast, he said: “Semenyo could go anywhere. He is a thing of beauty. The biggest thing Bournemouth did this summer was getting him signed down to a new contract. He might be worth £80m.

“This is the market and the world that we live in now. He works his socks off and delivers goals and assists. He’s the full package. At 25, he’s literally about to come into his prime. It wouldn’t surprise me if he signed for Real or Barca.”

Another former Premier League star, Gabby Agbonlahor, reckons Semenyo is the division’s best left winger right now.

“I look at the league table and name me a team he doesn’t start for on the left-hand side right now. Name one,” he said on talkSPORT.

“He’s better than Jeremy Doku, he starts for Arsenal if Eberechi Eze plays as the number 10. He’s better than Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard at Arsenal; better than Cody Gakpo at Liverpool… he starts for Spurs.”

Despite that, our reporter Fraser Fletcher is adamant that the Cherries will not let Semenyo leave without a fight and Andoni Iraola’s side are banking on the 25-year-old staying put until next summer at least.

With the Cherries under no pressure to sell mid-season, and with manager Iraola building a project around his star man, a source told TEAMtalk: “Antoine’s integral to our vision.

“We’re chasing Europe, and he’s not going anywhere easily.”

While it’s been claimed that Semenyo wants the move to Anfield, Fletcher believes the player would be torn if offered the move in January.

‘‘His 13-goal haul across all competitions last season was a prelude to his current dominance, but loyalty to Iraola, who has elevated him to new heights, weighs heavily.

‘As January approaches, whispers of a potential move grow louder, with Semenyo’s camp open to exploring options if a top club meets Bournemouth’s steep demands.

‘However, a move mid-season is unlikely, though the Reds could very well look to make their move by the time summer 2026 rolls around.’

That view is also shared by the Cherries’ managing director, Thiago Pinto, who insists the club were thrilled when Semenyo committed for ‘one more year’ during the summer.

“Antoine has been amazing this season,” Pinto said.

“I think he’s a lovely player, a lovely boy. For us, it was amazing to feel that he would be happy to stay one more season, even if other clubs were around him.

“I think he scored eight or nine goals this season, so we couldn’t be happier.”

Asked directly about a release clause in Semenyo’s deal, Iraola said last week: “I don’t know anything about the contracts of the players. I don’t know how much they earn and don’t want to know either.

“The most important thing for me is that he continues playing well. If he does, there will be more noise, but it’s something we take if he’s playing well. My concern is to keep him in the spot where he’s playing well.”

