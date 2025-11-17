Bournemouth will be ‘powerless’ to stop Antoine Semenyo joining an elite Premier League club such as Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur or Manchester City in 2026, it has been revealed.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has stated that Semenyo’s new Bournemouth contract, which was signed in July, includes a release clause ‘formally set at £65million’ (€74m / $85.5m). The Cherries told interested clubs that it would take a £70m (€79.5m / $92m) bid to sign the winger in the summer, which followed enquiries from Manchester United and Tottenham, but Bournemouth subsequently had to lower that fee to get him to sign a new deal.

The exit clause will become active in January and must be triggered ‘by a specific date’. This process would give Bournemouth a couple of weeks to land a replacement.

Antoine Semenyo’s journey to the top

Spent time at the likes of Bath City, Bristol City and Newport County before joining Bournemouth

Hit new heights last season, registering 13 goals and seven assists in 42 matches

Has performed even better this term, notching six goals and three assists in 12 games

The release clause is available to any team. Interestingly, Ornstein adds that it will drop come the summer, allowing one of Semenyo’s potential suitors to get him for an even lower price.

While the journalist notes that Liverpool, Spurs and City have all been linked with the forward, he stops short of confirming interest from any particular club.

Bournemouth aim to keep Semenyo until the end of the season, but they ‘reluctantly accept they may be powerless to prevent his exit’ in the winter transfer window.

READ MORE 💰 Liverpool make ‘very generous’ but ‘final’ Konate offer as source drops Real Madrid bombshell

Ornstein update to kickstart transfer battle

While the 25-year-old’s departure would be a severe blow, Andoni Iraola’s side proved over the summer that they can effectively replace stars sold for big profit.

We revealed on Thursday that Liverpool are preparing to fight Spurs for Semenyo’s capture, so Ornstein’s update represents great news for Arne Slot.

City were linked with a move for Semenyo on Sunday, with Pep Guardiola having already called him ‘extraordinary’.

Last month, sources confirmed to us that Spurs are on the Ghana international’s trail, even after the return of co-sporting director Fabio Paratici. Semenyo is Spurs’ top attacking target heading into January, with Monaco star Maghnes Akliouche also on their shortlist.

Ornstein has confirmed information from our transfer correspondent Dean Jones, who predicted that Semenyo’s release clause is ‘in the mid-60s’.

Semenyo could replace Salah at Liverpool

We expect Liverpool to swoop for Semenyo next summer, rather than in January, but Ornstein has revealed that the opportunity is there for a winter deal if they so wish.

Spurs or City entering talks for the player could spark Liverpool into action.

Slot sees Semenyo as a perfect successor for Mo Salah on the right flank. While Salah’s form has noticeably dipped this season, Semenyo has established himself as one of the best attackers in the Premier League.

Where Semenyo goes next will likely impact which position he operates in most weeks. With Brennan Johnson and Mohammed Kudus available on the right, Spurs are desperate for an elite left winger to join, viewing Semenyo as the perfect solution.

Whereas at Anfield, Semenyo would help Liverpool move on from Salah, ready for when the 33-year-old decides to retire.