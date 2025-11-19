Liverpool have been urged to ‘grab themselves a bargain’ after learning of the lower-than-expected release clause in Antoine Semenyo’s contract and with sources explaining how the Reds are “ahead in the race” to sign the Bournemouth livewire.

Semenyo has been in red-hot form in the Premier League this season, with nine goal contributions (six goals, three assists) lighting up the Bournemouth attack. Fast becoming one of the division’s most sought-after stars, the 25-year-old has found himself linked with several clubs over recent weeks.

And with the Cherries powerless to prevent his exit after full details of his exit clause were leaked in the media, it now seems a matter of when, not if, the Ghana international is on the move.

Of the interested clubs, sources understand it is Liverpool who are best placed to pounce and with a monster January deal now in the offing.

Per our transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, the Premier League champions are “ahead in the race” and are “ready to meet” the £65m fee needed to sign Semenyo.

Off the back of that, pundit Charlie Austin has explained why a Reds move for Semenyo is a bit of a no-brainer.

“It sounds mad saying it, but going on the market and how everything is, absolutely it is – it is cheap,” Austin said on Sky Sports News.

“You can go back to the goal that he scored that opening Premier League night against Liverpool and the performance he put in.

“He gave [Milos] Kerkez a real big problem, scored the goal – it was a fantastic, fantastic performance by him that night, and then he’s continued that form all the way through the start of the season.

“Look, I think £65 million is a snip to get him. And the biggest thing is, he’s only young, he’s progressing. The way he’s performing week in, week out for them, he has made himself Bournemouth’s talisman.”

It’s not just Austin, though, who thinks the Reds are on to a winner signing Semenyo, with both Tim Sherwood and Jamie Redknapp wowed by the 61-goal forward.

What are the terms of Semenyo’s release clause?

Speaking on Sky Sports earlier this week, Sherwood compared Semenyo to Arsenal’s summer signing Eberechi Eze.

“He needs to keep himself fit, doesn’t he? There will be a queue a mile long for this boy. He’s top drawer, really a wonderful player.

“He doesn’t have to settle into the Premier League, and you know what you’re gonna get. The only question mark would be, it’s okay playing for Bournemouth and Bristol City, but can you play for Liverpool?

“Can you play for Tottenham when the spotlight is on? Can you play for Arsenal, you know? He reminds me of… His career is a bit like Eze. A little bit. And he’s stepped up at Arsenal. He’s been outstanding.

“There’s never a 100 per cent sure thing, but I think he’s the nearest you’re ever going to come to it.”

And speaking last month, Redknapp described Semenyo as a really ‘unique’ player and making it clear why he is attracting the attention of the biggest Premier League sides.

“It was a hard night to play football, but it didn’t matter to him; he just glides across the pitch.

“He’s an incredibly unique talent, such a fantastic player, he’s so easy on the eye, whether it’s his left foot or right foot, it doesn’t matter.

“The manager makes good assists, brings on Kluivert, who scores a world-class goal, but it was a good night for them; they were struggling at one point, and you wondered how they’d turn it around, but when you’ve got that number 24 on the team, you’ve always got a chance. He’s such a unique player.”

But what will it actually take to prise Semenyo away?

Per Fletcher, Semenyo’s exit clause will cost £65m to trigger in January, comprising a guaranteed £60m, plus a further £5m in add-ons.

That comes after David Ornstein also revealed that the clause is active for any club, but noticeably, it must be triggered by a certain date within the January window and allowing Bournemouth enough time to source and sign a replacement.

Perhaps more significantly, that clause will reduce in the summer window, allowing interested clubs – if he has not moved before then – to snap him up for even less.

Understandably, Bournemouth, who had quoted interested clubs a £70m fee in the summer, have been looking to deflect attention away from his exit clause, with the player a vital component in Andoni Iraola’s side.

