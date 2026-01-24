Liverpool are once again back on the trail of Fulham star Antonee Robinson and are preparing a fresh move to bring the left‑back to Anfield, TEAMtalk understands.

Robinson was one of Liverpool’s preferred options in the summer of 2025, but the defending Premier League champions ultimately chose to bring in Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth.

Kerkez’s arrival at Anfield saw Liverpool send Kostas Tsimikas to Roma, with the Greece international left-back signing a one-year loan deal with the Italian club.

However, with Andy Robertson now sanctioned to join Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool’s left‑back plans have shifted once more.

In a twist of events, Liverpool are now set to bring Tsimikas back into the fold, but sources have confirmed to us that discussions have also reopened regarding Fulham star Robinson, a player the club continue to rate extremely highly, over a potential move in the summer of 2026.

The 28‑year‑old USA international left-back, formerly on the books of Everton, is understood to be keen on a return to Merseyside.

Liverpool’s hierarchy view a Robinson‑Kerkez partnership as the ideal long-term solution on the left side of their defence.

Robinson has been on the books of Fulham since the summer of 2020, when he joined from Everton.

The American star is under contract at the London club until the summer of 2028.

Robinson has made 202 appearances for Fulham so far in his career, scoring three goals and providing 22 assists in the process.

While Liverpool are aiming to finish in the Premier League top four this season, Fulham will hope to end up in the top half of the standings.

Fulham want TWO Liverpool stars – sources

As part of the reshuffle, Liverpool are exploring the possibility of sending Tsimikas to Fulham – a deal that could be executed in the summer of 2026.

We can also reveal that Fulham have once again registered their interest in bringing Harvey Elliott back to Craven Cottage.

The subject has been raised during conversations between the clubs.

Elliott, currently at Aston Villa, is weighing up a potential loan switch to Major League Soccer should he leave Villa Park, with his prospects at Liverpool looking increasingly limited.

A deal to take Elliott to Fulham can only happen next summer, as the English winger has already played for two clubs this season (Liverpool and Aston Villa).

However, Elliott could still move to MLS as they do not follow the European calendar of footballing season.

