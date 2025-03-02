Liverpool have received a huge boost in their quest to sign Antonee Robinson, with a report revealing that the former Everton youth-team left-back wants to move to Anfield, as the Reds try to sign a defender from Georgia as well.

One of the areas that Liverpool need to strengthen in the summer transfer window is left-back. While Andy Robertson is still a capable player, he is 30 years of age and has shown signs of slowing down this season.

Kostas Tsimikas is the back-up left-back at Anfield, but the Greece international is not good enough to play week in and week out if Arne Slot’s side are to win the Premier League and the Champions League on a regular basis.

According to TBR, Liverpool have identified Robinson as the ideal left-back for Slot’s team.

Liverpool scouts have been monitoring the USA international left-back for a while now, and they have been hugely impressed with him and love him.

According to the report, Robinson is “Liverpool’s first-choice left-back target”, and encouragingly for the Premier League leaders, the 27-year-old is “keen to move” to Anfield.

Robinson came through the youth system at Liverpool’s Meryseyside rivals Everton, but he failed to establish himself in the first team.

After loan spells at Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic, he joined the Latics on a permanent basis in 2019 before earning the move to Fulham in 2020.

Robinson has since gone from strength to strength and has established himself as one of the first names on the Fulham teamsheet and has also turned out 50 times for the USA.

The American left-back has made a total of 127 appearances in the Premier League so far in his career. Robinson has given 17 assists and kept 24 clean sheets in those games.

READ MORE ➡️ Free agents: The three best unattached players available in each position

Liverpool eye Saba Kharebashvili

According to Anfield Watch, Liverpool are also exploring a move for Saba Kharebashvili.

Kharebashvili is 16 years of age and is playing for the FC Dinamo Tbilisi first team.

The youngster is also part of the Georgia Under-19 international team and has a promising career ahead of him.

It has been reported that Liverpool scouts have been monitoring Kharebashvili and are huge fans of the defender.

Liverpool are now exploring a deal to bring the left-back to Anfield.

Latest Liverpool news: Mamardashvili delay, Kimmich interest

Atletico Madrid have ruled out the prospect of signing Darwin Nunez from Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Nunez was close to leaving Liverpool in the January transfer window, and there are rumours that he could leave Anfield for good in the summer.

However, LaLiga club Atletico have publicly said that they have no interest in a deal for the Liverpool striker.

The Spanish club’s CEO Miguel Angel Gil said: “A move for Darwin Nunez? We are not looking for a striker; our team needs reinforcements in other positions, which is what the Atletico Madrid management is currently discussing.

“Nunez is not part of the club’s transfer plans for the upcoming period and the reports about our interest in the player are completely baseless.”

Liverpool could delay the arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili, according to a report.

Mamardashvili is expected to officially join the Liverpool squad in the summer of 2024 from Valencia.

However, it has been reported that if Alisson stays at Anfield, then Liverpool manager Slot could wait for another season before drafting the youngster into his team.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are said to be interested in a deal for Joshua Kimmich, who is out of contract at Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

Bayern have decided to withdraw their contract proposal to Kimmich, who can play as a midfielder or right-back.

Premier League leaders Liverpool are reported to have entered the race for the Germany international.

POLL: Who was Liverpool’s best signing of the Jurgen Klopp era?