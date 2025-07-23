‘Frightening’ winger ‘loves’ Liverpool and ‘wants’ to join as Luis Diaz replacement

Alexander Isak is not the only Newcastle United player that Liverpool have their eyes on, with two separate sources backing Arne Slot’s side to raid St. James’ Park for another of Eddie Howe’s top stars.

Liverpool have been hugely active in the summer transfer window and have already spent close to £300million to strengthen the squad that comfortably beat the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City to the Premier League title last season. Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Armin Pecsi, Freddie Woodman and Giorgi Mamardashvili are the new players in Arne Slot’s squad.

The Reds are also on the hunt for a new centre-back and are keen on a summer deal for Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi.

Liverpool retain their interest in Newcastle striker Isak, according to The Liverpool Echo journalist Ian Doyle, despite signing Ekitike after the Magpies rebuffed their approach for the Sweden international star.

The Merseyside club, though, have lost some of their players from last season, with Jarell Quansah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Caoimhin Kelleher leaving for Bayer Leverkusen, Real Madrid and Brentford, respectively.

Luis Diaz could also be on his way out of Liverpool, with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich keen on the Colombia international.

Bayern have already had an offer for Diaz turned down and are planning a new and improved bid for the Liverpool winger, according to talkSPORT.

Liverpool will need a replacement for Diaz if the Colombian leaves, and Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon could be that player.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on June 4 that Liverpool are serious about Gordon, who is one of the best left-wingers in the Premier League and whose ‘pace is frightening’, according to former Anfield defender Jamie Carragher on Blood Red: Liverpool FC in August 2024.

There has since been speculation that Liverpool could make a late move for Gordon in the summer transfer window, with Newcastle said to be looking for £100million for the 24-year-old England international.

TBR journalist Graeme Bailey has now revealed that Gordon, who is a lifelong Liverpool fan and was close to switching from St. James’ Park to Anfield last summer, loves the Reds and would be willing to join Arne Slot’s side as a potential replacement for Diaz if all parties could agree on a deal.

Bailey told TBR: “So there’s a few dominoes to fall here, but Anthony Gordon and Liverpool might be one that comes back on the agenda. If Diaz goes, I wouldn’t rule Gordon out. I think if Diaz — the left-sided player — goes, Liverpool will bring someone in.

“Obviously, we know they’ve talked to Rodrygo, but Gordon is very much in that conversation for them. We know he’s a player they’ve talked about signing before. We know his club is Liverpool after they emerged as an option when he left Everton. So Gordon is a very interesting one.”

Bailey added: “I’m not for one minute saying he’s unhappy at Newcastle, but he didn’t end the season on a high. He was battling and got dropped at times. Gordon would walk to Liverpool — it’s his hometown club. He loves them. He wants to play for them.

“I think it’s inevitable Gordon will join Liverpool at some point — whether it’s this summer, next, or the year after. But I think he will end up at Anfield at some point.”

READ NEXT 🔴 The five Liverpool targets most heavily linked with Anfield transfers

Another source tips Liverpool to try for Antony Gordon

Bailey is not the only transfer journalist who has been intimidated about Liverpool’s interest in Gordon, with trusted reporter Ben Jacobs also backing the Premier League champions to make an attempt for the winger.

Jacobs has also suggested that the Reds want Gordon more than Rodrygo, with James Pearce of The Athletic, too, noting that Liverpool do not see the Real Madrid forward as a replacement for Diaz.

Speaking on Grizz Khan’s YouTube channel, Jacobs said: “There will be a chance, if the left side is being strengthened, that Liverpool revisit Anthony Gordon. That is another one to keep an eye on.

“Rodrygo, it is not that I’m not getting acknowledgement of appreciation from Liverpool, because I am, it’s just the idea that they’re in Madrid or negotiating or ready to bid, for now feels a bit premature. With Anthony Gordon it is more than that.

“12 months ago they had a deal in place to be done. Had Newcastle not sold Elliott Anderson to Nottingham Forest and Yankuba Minteh to Brighton, they would have been in a PSR bind, and Gordon would have definitely got over the line because it was verbally lined up for I think about £75m.

“Suddenly Newcastle were able to pivot because they were reluctant sellers and they found the money another way.

“Given that was only 12 months ago, don’t just think about Rodrygo, if Diaz leaves, there may well be a possibility that a revisited approach for Anthony Gordon is made.”

Latest Liverpool news: Rodrygo bombshell, Ibrahima Konate hope

Well-connected Liverpool FC reporter, James Peace, has dropped a bombshell about the chances of Rodrygo joining Liverpool in the summer transfer window, with Real Madrid ready to offload the Brazil international forward for a hefty fee.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Liverpool have not given up hopes of signing a top young defender despite Chelsea pressing ahead with their quest to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, a reliable Liverpool source has revealed the chances of Ibrahima Konate signing a new contract with the Premier League champions and extending his stay at Anfield, despite strong interest from Madrid.

IN FOCUS: How Antony Gordon and Luis Diaz compared last season