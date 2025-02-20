Liverpool have made a move to sign Arda Guler from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window, with a report in Spain revealing the attacker’s stance on a potential exit and also naming two other clubs who are keen on him.

Guler joined Madrid from Fenerbahce in the summer of 2023. Widely considered as the second coming of Mesut Ozil, the teenager arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu amid much hype and expectations.

However, the 19-year-old has failed to become a regular in the first team. There have been injury problems for Guler, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or winger, but even when fit and available, Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has not used him in the starting line-up much.

Guler, who has played mainly as a winger this season, has made only six starts in La Liga and just one start in the Champions League.

According to Fichajes, Guler is willing to leave Madrid in the summer transfer window for a club where he would get more playing time.

Liverpool are among the clubs who have already “inquired” with Madrid about a potential deal for the Turkey international.

The Premier League club tried to sign Guler when he was at Fenerbahce, but Madrid convinced him to shun a move to Anfield and switch to the Santiago Bernabeu instead.

With Guler now willing to leave Madrid, Liverpool believe that they could have a second bite at the cherry and “strengthen their midfield with a player of great potential”.

Interestingly, Fichajes has previously reported Liverpool’s interest in Guler.

In October 2024, the Spanish news outlet claimed that both Liverpool and Arsenal had stepped up their efforts to secure a deal for the attacker.

Manchester United and Bayern Munich also want Arda Guler

Guler may not be a regular in the Madrid starting line-up, but he is a prodigious talent who former Los Blancos star Ozil believes is like him and loves watching him play.

With the attacker ready to leave the Santiago Bernabeu, it does not come as a surprise that Liverpool are not the only club who are interested in him.

According to Fichajes, Manchester United and Bayern Munich are also keen on Guler.

German giants Bayern have already inquired about the Turkish giants and could opt for a season-long loan deal.

Man Utd have also shown “a strong interest” in Guler and could be willing to pay a significant amount of money to bring him to Old Trafford.

However, Guler himself may not be too keen on a move to Man Utd because they will not play in the Champions League next season, according to the report.

Latest Liverpool news: De Jong move, Nunez sale

Liverpool are considering a move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, according to TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that LaLiga club Barcelona are ready to cash in on De Jong in the summer transfer window.

The Spanish giants are keen on getting the Dutch midfielder’s high wages off their books.

However, Liverpool are not the only club who are interested in De Jong.

We understand that Juventus are also interested in the Barcelona midfielder.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Liverpool are ready to sell Darwin Nunez in the summer transfer window.

The Italian journalist has said that Nunez came close to moving to the Saudi Pro League in the January transfer window.

Meanwhile, Luis Diaz has reportedly told Liverpool that he wants to sign a new contract.

Barcelona are said to be interested in a summer move for the Colombia international winger, but it seems that he wants to stay at Anfield.

