Jurgen Klopp wants to sign Liverpool target Arda Guler for RB Leipzig, according to a Spanish report, which has revealed Real Madrid’s stance on the future of the Turkey international.

Guler has been on the books of Madrid since the summer of 2023 when he joined from Turkish giants Fenerbahce. Much was expected of ‘the Turkish Messi’ at the Santiago Bernabeu, but injuries have severely affected the youngster, who has also found it hard to play regularly under head coach Carlo Ancelotti when fit and available due to competition for places.

The 20-year-old has played predominately as a winger for Madrid this season, scoring three goals and providing six assists in 31 matches in all competitions.

The Turkey international forward scored six goals in 13 appearances for Los Blancos in the 2023-24 campaign, as Ancelotti’s side won LaLiga and the Champions League.

A Spanish report in February claimed that Liverpool are keen on a summer deal for Guler, who was described as a player with “great personality and exceptional quality” by former Madrid boss Jose Mourinho on beIN SPORTS in September 2024.

Liverpool were reported to have ‘inquired’ with Madrid about a potential deal for Guler, having tried to sign him when he was at Fenerbahce.

However, a new report in the Spanish media has revealed that former Liverpool manager Klopp now wants Guler at RB Leipzig and effectively stop the Reds from signing the attacker.

According to Defensa Central, Klopp, who won the Premier League and the Champions League during his time as Liverpool manager, is so keen on a deal for Guler that he is willing to let Madrid include a buy-back clause in the contract.

Klopp left Liverpool at the end of last season, with Arne Slot replacing the German, and the Dutchman is now on the verge of winning the Premier League title with the Merseyside club.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss started in the role as Red Bull’s Head of Global Soccer in January 2025.

Real Madrid stance on Arda Guler future

Despite their interest, Liverpool and RB Leipzig both look set to be denied the chance to sign Guler in the summer transfer window.

According to Defensa Central, Madrid have no plan whatsoever of letting the 20-year-old leave at the end of the season.

Although Guler is not in favour with Ancelotti, the Madrid chiefs are aware that the Italian tactician will not be at the Santiago Bernabeu forever.

The defending Spanish and European champions have complete faith in Guler and believe that he will get chances on a regular basis to showcase his quality.

Latest Liverpool news: Alexander-Arnold U-turn, Endo interest

Despite Trent Alexander-Arnold reportedly agreeing to join Madrid as a free agent this summer, former Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney believes that the right-back could stay at Liverpool.

Rooney said: “Alexander-Arnold has not signed anything with Real yet and it would not surprise me if, even after all this speculation, he ends up staying at Anfield after all. A lot can happen before a contract is signed – as I know from experience.”

Liverpool have received an offer for Wataru Endo, according to media reports in Germany..

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg wrote on X: “Eintracht Frankfurt have enquired about Wataru Endo.

“The 32-year-old midfielder is a possible candidate for Frankfurt in the summer, but other names are also being considered. Endo is allowed to leave Liverpool, as reported.”

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has revealed that Liverpool are among the clubs interested in signing Matheus Cunha from Wolves.

