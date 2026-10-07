Argentine journalist makes extraordinary Alexis Mac Allister, Lionel Messi ‘number 10’ claim amid Liverpool REFUSAL

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has been hailed in the Argentine media after featuring in Lionel Messi’s farewell game, as the Reds’ owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), take a strong stance on handing him a new deal.

Mac Allister started for Argentina in their 3-0 win against Benin at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires this week.

The friendly match was Messi’s final game for Argentina, with the former Barcelona superstar scoring a goal from the penalty spot and providing two assists.

Liverpool star Mac Allister started the match for Argentina in central midfield in a 4-3-3 formation.

The 27-year-old played for 79 minutes, when Giovani Lo Celso replaced him.

After the match, Argentine football journalist Ernesto Provitillo gave Mac Allister 10 out of 10 in his Player Ratings for TyC Sports.

All Argentine players who featured in the game got 10 out of 10, with Provitillo stating that the number 10 shirt for Argentina should be given to Mac Allister.

Provitillo wrote: “’Don’t call him Colorado anymore, he doesn’t like it,’ Messi said one day, and no one ever called him that again.

“Just as we mentioned earlier that there were footballers who helped Messi on the national team, it was undoubtedly a reciprocal relationship.

“MacAllister’s career was certainly enhanced by his close relationship and partnership with Messi on the field.

“To the point that – and this is just my personal opinion – I think the number 10 jersey should be inherited by the Liverpool player, a key figure in that unforgettable second goal against France in the final.”

DON’T MISS: 10 best Liverpool signings in Premier League history ranked – Van Dijk 2nd, no Alonso or Torres

Liverpool against handing Alexis Mac Alllister new deal

The Argentine press might rate Mac Allister good enough to take over Messi’s number 10 shirt for the national team, but Liverpool does not seem to have such high views of the midfielder.

Mac Allister is under contract at Liverpool until 2028, and the Reds are not willing to hand him a new contract.

On October 1, Bernabeu Digital reported that Liverpool ‘don’t want to renew’ Mac Allister’s contract and noted Real Madrid’s interest in the 27-year-old.

The Real Madrid-centric news outlet stated: ‘Alexis Mac Allister is in a delicate situation with Liverpool.

‘The English club don’t want to renew his contract, and therefore, although it expires in 2028, the intention of both the club and the midfielder is to leave in the summer transfer window of 2027, given the circumstances.’

READ NEXT: 10 worst Liverpool signings in Premier League era ranked – Carroll 8th, Klopp trio make top 5