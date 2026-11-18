Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister’s performance for Argentina against Costa Rica has been hailed in the national team, as the Reds make a huge call on his future.

Argentina thrashed Costa Rica 7-0 at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes in Cordoba in a friendly international.

Liverpool midfielder Mac Allister started on the left of a three-man midfield in a 4-3-3 formation.

The 27-year-old has been one of Liverpool’s best players under manager Andoni Iraola this season and demonstrated his importance to Argentina by starring against Costa Rica.

Mac Allister scored for Argentina in the 78th minute and was a force to be reckoned with throughout the game.

The Liverpool star also created one chance and had a passing accuracy of 89.4%.

The Argentine media was impressed with Mac Allister’s performance against Costa Rica and raved about him.

TyC Sports gave Mac Allister 8 out of 10 in its Player Ratings and noted: ‘His more advanced version enhances his game and makes him even more decisive.

‘He scored a goal and once again demonstrated his tactical intelligence in moving off the ball, reading the spaces, and appearing where the play needs him.’

Ole gave Mac Allister 7.5 out of 10 and noted: ‘With Perrone playing as a defensive midfielder, Alexis moved further forward and was one of the playmakers.

‘He scored the sixth goal of the match.’

Bolavip rated Mac Allister’s performance 8 out of 10 and stated: ‘The other player who completed the full match.

‘Greater effort, work rate, and attacking involvement.

‘So much so that he scored another goal for the national team.

‘One of the best players of the match.’

El Destape gave Mac Allister 7 out of 10: ‘He scored a goal, was one of those who got into the box, troubled and guided his teammates.

‘A good game from the Liverpool player.’

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Liverpool open contract talks with Alexis Mac Allister

Mac Allister is under contract at Liverpool until the summer of 2028, but the Argentine has long expressed his desire for a new deal.

In September, Mac Allister publicly said that he was “very sad” that Liverpool had not opened talks over a new deal.

Instead of downing tools, the Argentine stepped up his game and has been one of Liverpool’s best players so far this season.

Earlier this month, transfer journalist Ben Jacobs said on the Market Madness podcast: “With Alexis Mac Allister, the aim is, as of now anyway, not to offer him a new deal.

“Mac Allister said he’s disappointed in that, but Liverpool will be looking for at least one midfielder in 2027.”

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard subsequently urged the Reds to hand Mac Allister a new deal.

It now seems that Liverpool have changed their stance on Mac Allister and have decided to open talks with the 27-year-old over a new deal.

Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, who has almost 530,000 followers on X, has reported that Liverpool are now in discussions with Mac Allister over a new deal.

The journalist wrote on X at 5:39pm on November 17: “[EXCLUSIVE] Liverpool have opened contract talks with Alexis Mac Allister in an attempt to renew his deal, which expires in June 2028.

“Over the coming weeks, it will become clearer whether the talks are progressing positively or not.”

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