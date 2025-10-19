Liverpool are reportedly considering a surprise move to sign a Boca Juniors sensation currently starring at the Under-20s World Cup, amid more damaging claims that Arne Slot is increasingly concerned by the qualities of summer signing Jeremie Frimpong and amid fresh claims from a pundit that the Dutchman should be ‘nowhere near’ the starting XI right now.

The Reds spent huge sums this summer improving their Premier League title-winning squad, with some £440m (€505m, $600m) splashed out on some high-profile upgrades for manager Arne Slot. While the Dutch boss brought in many of these players after a year assessing the qualities of the Liverpool squad he inherited from Jurgen Klopp, one of those signings, at right-back, was ultimately forced upon him.

And with Trent Alexander-Arnold leaving a giant hole in the squad following his free transfer move to Real Madrid, Liverpool moved swiftly and decisively to trigger the €35m (£29.5m, $40m) release clause in the Dutchman’s Bayer Leverkusen contract.

However, just three Premier League games (and seven appearances in total) into Frimpong‘s Liverpool career and some serious questions are starting to be raised about the Netherlands international’s qualities and suitability for Slot’s side.

And after the Reds boss used the player in a right-sided attacking role against Galatasaray in the Champions League, together with the fact that Conor Bradley has started their last two Premier League games, serious speculation is beginning to mount that Frimpong’s Anfield career could already be in some jeopardy.

Now confirmation from a transfer journalist that the Reds are becoming increasingly attracted by the performances of Argentina right-back Dylan Tomas Gorosito at the Under-20s World Cup in Chile and could launch a move for his services in January has seen those suggestions rise even further.

Liverpool add Boca star to list of targets as Frimpong concerns are aired

Speaking to Rousing the Kop, transfer journalist Graeme Bailey insists the Boca Juniors teenager is a player who has seriously impressed their scouts.

“He’s a player who is standing out massively, he’s had a brilliant tournament,” Bailey said. “There’s a whole host of teams looking at him, Liverpool being one of them.

“He’s one who wasn’t especially on a lot of teams’ radars pre-tournament because he hadn’t played a lot of football for Boca Juniors, but he’s really stood out.

“Liverpool are one of the teams who quite like what they’ve seen, but we’re talking more of a future project. Teams watching and being impressed by someone doesn’t mean they’re going to sign him. It’s one to put on the system and keep tracking.”

Bailey’s claims come after former Reds star Don Hutchison suggested Frimpong should be nowhere near the Reds’ first team based on what he has seen so far from the player.

“I’d have Bradley starting in the team now, absolutely. I don’t think Frimpong’s current standard gets him anywhere near the first XI for Liverpool,” he told GOAL.

“I’ve watched every Liverpool match I could so far this season, and in some matches like the Southampton game, he just kept giving the ball away.

“Simple passes were going astray, and his confidence is just starting to erode.

“He played right wing against Galatasaray, and I think that was Arne Slot experimenting for who steps in for Salah when he’s off at the Africa Cup of Nations. But he struggled then, too. I just think you’re looking at a young player who is struggling for form.

“When I watch Liverpool now, I see a team that is so out of sorts that they have to go back to basics. It needs to be Bradley at right-back.”

Who is Dylan Tomas Gorosito?

➡️ Dylan Tomas Gorosito was born in Moreno, the capital district region of Buenos Aires , Argentina, on February 3, 2006. He is 19 years of age.

➡️ Gorosito signed for Boca in 2014 when just eight years of age and, after impressing for their youth sides, was promoted to their reserve team in 2024.

➡️ With just one senior appearance for Boca so far, Gorosito has become better known for his efforts with his country, where he has played at Under-17 level right through to his current level on Under-20s.

➡️ During the current Under-20s World Cup, the teenager has played in all six Argentina games so far – all of which have resulted in wins. The player has one goal and two yellow cards so far, having been part of a side that has conceded just two goals thus far.

➡️ A tenacious tackler and a player with blistering pace, his defensive performances have outlined him as a potential target for Liverpool. And while a move is not expected to be made just yet, their scouts will continue to track his progress with regard to a possible future move.

