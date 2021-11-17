Thrilling forward who punished Man Utd forces Liverpool into change of plan

A Liverpool target their scouts marvelled at when punishing Manchester United remains on their radar, though a new plan of attack will be required to secure his signature, claims a report.

Liverpool’s forward line has been the envy of world football for the last few years. Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and co. have fired Liverpool to Premier League and Champions League glory over the past three seasons.

However, in under a year’s time, each of those three frontline forwards will be over 30. Furthermore, both Salah and Mane are facing absences of up to six weeks on AFCON duty between late-December to early-February.

That has sparked speculation an attacking target could be brought in in January.

The lack of depth at centre-back was ruthlessly exposed last season amid a dreadful injury crisis. Averting a similar type of disaster up front when Salah and Mane are absent in the new year could be wise, and there is no better way than through the transfer market.

One player linked with filling the void is Villarreal’s Arnaut Danjuma. The ex-Bournemouth attacker has gone from strength to strength since moving to Spain for £21m in the summer.

Indeed, Liverpool and Leeds’ scouts reportedly marvelled at his display earlier in the season when running Man Utd ragged in the Champions League. He bagged an assist for Paco Alcacer’s goal in what turned out to be a narrow defeat after late Cristiano Ronaldo heroics.

Now, online outlet Football Insider provide a fresh update on his availability. But unfortunately for the Reds, it is not a positive one.

They cite an ‘industry source’ that has told them Villarreal will reject all approaches for Danjuma in January. That is in line with the comments of trusted transfer guru Fabrizio Romano from last week.

While their immediate need looks unlikely to be satisfied, the longer-term goals could still be filled by Danjuma.

Liverpool are said to be ‘compiling a dossier’ on the attacker ‘with a view to a potential transfer’ down the line. That could see his name hit the headlines once again in the summer of 2022 or beyond.

Liverpool star questioned both on and off the pitch

Meanwhile, Liverpool forward Divock Origi should leave to get more time, but he only has himself to blame for his lack of Anfield action, according to one observer.

According to Gert Verheyen, who worked with Origi while he was assistant manager of Belgium’s youth ranks, the player must leave if he wants more game time.

“We just don’t know how good he is today,” the former Club Bruges forward told Het Nieuwsblad. “In his youth, Divock was a class act. But by staying with Liverpool and playing little, he hasn’t developed further.

“Can you blame him [for staying at Liverpool]? That’s his choice. Liverpool must be a fantastic club to play for. But at some point you want to play, don’t you? I think it would be a shame for Origi’s talent.”

“The only thing I never felt about Divock was the urge – the urge to score, a striker who says ‘I scored two, now I want three’,” he added.

“Not that he didn’t do his best. We played with the Under-19s in a dilapidated stadium in Serbia where you had to wash yourself in a tub of water, so to speak. Divock tried his best. But scoring more, wanting more? That he didn’t. Can he extend that to his career choices?”

