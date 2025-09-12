Arne Slot has revealed how a Liverpool star he snubbed has reacted to last week’s surprise decision, though TEAMtalk believes the right call was made.

Liverpool have opened the new campaign with a 100 percent record in the Premier League and with Alexander Isak arriving on deadline day, morale is sky high.

However, Liverpool will now embark on a run of seven matches in 21 days. Their Champions League campaign gets underway during this span, with the Reds hosting Atletico Madrid and travelling to Turkey to face Galatasaray.

One player who will play no part in either contest is Federico Chiesa.

The Italian was the surprise omission from Liverpool’s squad for the group phase named last week. Taking Chiesa’s place in the 22-man list was 17-year-old wonderkid, Rio Ngumoha.

After an underwhelming first season at Anfield, Chiesa’s star appeared to be on the rise in the early going this season.

The Reds chose not to sign a direct replacement for Luis Diaz and instead placed greater faith in Chiesa to offset that exit on the flanks.

Chiesa also scored what proved to be the winning goal as Liverpool secured three points against Bournemouth in their Premier League opener.

Furthermore, a fresh update from Gazzetta dello Sport revealed Chiesa rejected opportunities to move to Italy and Turkey in the summer window, such was his determination to be a success at Liverpool.

Nevertheless, Chiesa was left out of Liverpool’s UCL squad and speaking in a press conference on Friday, Slot revealed the winger “wasn’t happy” with the decision.

But in a sign Chiesa has taken the snub the right way, Slot noted the Italian has worked extra hard in training since the omission.

“Of course it was tough for a manager, it is difficult for him,” began Slot. “Of course he wasn’t happy with that decision but he understood the argument.

“He gave the answer you want to hear from a player and he will be there to help in the other cups and the league.

“He worked really hard in these days to be ready for the upcoming games, which is even more important than what a player tells you.”

Why Liverpool were right to pick Ngumoha over Chiesa

The first thing to stress is the squad Liverpool named is for the group phase only. A new squad will be named for the knockout phases – assuming Liverpool advance, of course – at which point Chiesa could be recalled.

Secondly, Liverpool topped the mammoth 36-team group last season and with their impressive slew of summer signings, the Reds will be heavy favourites to breeze through the initial phase once again.

Slot may therefore have the opportunity to give Ngumoha vital Champions League experience in matches that aren’t do or die.

Another point to consider is Chiesa’s chequered injury record. If Liverpool were to get off to a slow start, perhaps if hampered by injuries, can they really rely on Chiesa to be fit and available for selection when it matters most?

The winger has worked tirelessly to improve his fitness levels since moving to England but for the time being at least, featuring Chiesa sporadically is the approach Slot is taking.

Finally, and while it may sound disrespectful to a player of Chiesa’s experience and standing, Ngumoha may already be on a par with his much older teammate despite his tender age anyway.

