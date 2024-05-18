Arne Slot alarmed as Real Madrid plot unstoppable raid for Liverpool maestro

Real Madrid have been tipped to deprive Arne Slot of a player who was Jurgen Klopp's parting gift

Liverpool could be dealt a major blow towards the start of the Arne Slot era after Real Madrid were sensationally linked with a stunning raid for Alexis Mac Allister at an inviting price that may be impossible to turn down.

Mac Allister was one of the four midfielders Liverpool bought last summer to transform a position that had been stagnating. His form in the Premier League for Brighton and at the World Cup with Argentina had caught their attention.

Liverpool took Mac Allister for a shrewd £35m after triggering a release clause in his Brighton contract. However, sensational claims in Spain suggest they too may be vulnerable to losing him because of an exit clause.

According to DSports Radio, Mac Allister is attracting interest from Real Madrid. The recently crowned LaLiga champions could be ready to replenish their own midfield as Luka Modric and Toni Kroos near the ends of their contracts.

There have been claims that Modric and Kroos – two of the best midfielders of their generation – could stay on new deals. However, when the time comes to evolve their midfield, Real Madrid might have Mac Allister in mind.

The information from DSports Radio is that Carlo Ancelotti’s side have been paying close attention to the 25-year-old. Furthermore, they think they can sign him for a reasonable price.

It’s claimed that Mac Allister’s Liverpool deal contains a €70m release clause, which is worth about £60m. It would give Liverpool a profit but could also be good value for money for the potential buyers.

Timeframe set for Real Madrid raid

Fortunately for incoming Reds manager Slot, Real Madrid might not make their move for Mac Allister immediately. Instead, it’s predicted they will strike within a year (which might tie into their plans for Modric and Kroos).

Playing in LaLiga would be a new experience for Mac Allister, although obviously there would be no language barrier since Spanish is his first language.

He could become part of a quality Real Madrid midfield even beyond Modric and Kroos’ spells at the club. Already also on the books at the Bernabeu are Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham and more.

Former Liverpool target Bellingham has thrived in an attacking midfield role in his debut season in Spain. Therefore, Los Blancos will be focusing on getting the holding midfield roles right behind him.

With Tchouameni and Camavinga, they could already have the long-term answers. But they are both versatile players who wouldn’t necessarily block the arrival of another top-class option. This is Real Madrid, after all.

For now, Liverpool fans shouldn’t panic too much about Mac Allister’s future. He remains under contract at Anfield until 2028 and it’s not as if the Real Madrid rumours have come from the most reputable outlets.

Mac Allister will probably make his 46th Liverpool appearance in their final game of the season (and Jurgen Klopp era) on Sunday against Wolves, but it is unlikely to be his own farewell to the club too.

