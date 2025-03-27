Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak are being linked with Liverpool this summer

Liverpool’s interest in Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Ekitike is reportedly not going away – and that is unlikely to waver if they fail to sign Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak.

With nine games to go, Liverpool seem destined to secure only their second Premier League title as they have a whopping 12-point lead over second-placed Arsenal.

And manager Arne Slot has done this without making any significant signings and in his first season in charge at Anfield. But with the possibility of top scorer Mohamed Salah leaving the club when his contract expires in the coming months, the need for reinforcements cannot be ignored.

Newcastle striker Isak is a target for Liverpool ahead of next season but reports suggest they have slapped a £150m (€180m, $194.7m) price tag on the Sweden international’s head to fend off interest.

According to the Daily Mail, the Reds’ scouts have been monitoring forward Ekitike for some time, with the report stating the 6ft 3in Frenchman would be a ‘nightmare match-up’ in aerial duels.

It adds that onlookers should not be ‘fooled’ by Ekitike’s ‘wiry frame’, particularly as Isak is of a similar build and that has not held him back at Newcastle.

The France Under-21 international is said to be valued at €80m (£67m, $87m) by the Bundesliga side so while he is not cheap, it is likely he will cost less than Isak.

Liverpool may have funds available, especially if they sell out-of-favour forward Darwin Nunez this summer.

How does Ekitike stack up against Isak?

Ekitike is enjoying a breakout season with the German team in 2024/25, with the big striker bagging 19 goals and eight assists in 38 matches.

He also scored a hat-trick for France’s Under-21s in a 5-3 win over England in midweek, enhancing his reputation further still. But he would, arguably, be more of a punt for Liverpool as he is untested at Premier League level.

Isak, on the other hand, has repeatedly shown he can hack it in the English top-flight and is now one of the most coveted number nines in world football.

The 6ft 4in attacker has 23 goals and five assists in 33 appearances for Newcastle this term, backing up his 25-goal haul from the 2023/24 campaign. So, do Liverpool roll the dice with Ekitike, go all out for Isak, or look for options elsewhere?

Incidentally, TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported in January that Ekitike was offered to Manchester United on a six-month loan deal, only for the club’s hierarchy to snub the offer.

Liverpool transfer roundup: Trent replacements, Man City race for Frimpong

TEAMtalk has revealed that Manchester City have a concrete interest in Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong and want to bring him to the Etihad this summer.

Liverpool have also been linked with the Netherlands international but they will have a fight on their hands to land his signature.

The 24-year-old has been highlighted as a possible replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who seems destined to join Real Madrid in the coming months.

But the Merseyside outfit are also said to be looking at Oscar Mingueza of Celta Vigo and Juventus star Andrea Cambiaso as well.

Finally, Liverpool’s hopes of signing Real Madrid’s Raul Asencio may be dashed as the Spanish giants plan to increase his release clause by a hefty amount.

