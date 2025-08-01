Arne Slot ‘hope’ evaporates as Liverpool make ruthless Alexander Isak decision after Newcastle bid rejection

Liverpool have made a decision on their pursuit of Alexander Isak after Newcastle United rejected their initial bid, according to sources, as Arne Slot’s stance on signing the striker and Anthony Gordon’s comments on the Swede’s situation come to light.

Isak has fast become the most talked-about player in the summer transfer window, with Liverpool determined to bring the Newcastle and Sweden international striker to Anfield and make him an integral part of Slot’s team.

Liverpool approached Newcastle before they signed Hugo Ekitike, and the Reds reignited their interest in Isak as soon as they learned that the striker wants to leave, as exclusively first revealed by TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, on July 24.

Things have moved quite rapidly since then, with Isak agreeing personal terms with Liverpool and using the training facilities at his former club Real Sociedad instead of going on a pre-season tour of Asia with his Newcastle team-mates.

On Friday, multiple news outlets, including Fabrizio Romano, BBC Sport and The Athletic, reported that Liverpool have made an official bid for Isak.

The Magpies rejected the offer, reported by Romano to be worth £120m (€137.8m, $159m), with sources telling TEAMtalk that Newcastle value Isak at £150million (€172.3m, $198.9).

Isak, though, is determined to leave Newcastle for Liverpool, and this has led the Premier League champions to consider a second and improved offer for the former Sociedad star, according to two sources.

According to DaveOCKOP, Liverpool are not going to wait for Newcastle to find a replacement for Isak and ‘are now prepared to act ruthlessly to secure the signing’.

The Reds are planning to make a new and improved bid of £140m (€160.7m, $185.5m) in total for Isak and aim to send it to Newcastle ‘today’.

TBR journalist Graeme Bailey has added that Liverpool have a chance of signing Isak if they get to £140m (€160.7m, $185.5m), revealing that manager Slot wants him in his squad before the new Premier League season starts.

Bailey told TBR at 1:48pm on August 1: “Now the opening offer has come in, Liverpool are not done – they are planning on making a new bid, they have not come this far just to let their ‘dream target’ go.

“I am told that Arne Slot, who has fully backed this bid, having known it was coming months ago, told the club’s hierarchy that it is possible he wanted him in before the start of the Premier League season, and that remains his hope. I am told that if Liverpool get above £130million and close to £140million, then that would likely be enough for Newcastle.”

However, two other sources have since claimed that Liverpool have decided to call it a day and stop their pursuit of Isak, a stance that will adversely affect Slot’s plan.

Journalist Ben Jacobs wrote on X at 3:53pm on August 1: “Exclusive: Liverpool have no plans as it stands to bid again for Alexander Isak this window. Nature of #NUFC’s rebuttal means Liverpool will NOT follow up with a second offer.

“Regarded as futile unless Newcastle change their stance and contact Liverpool. Offer rejected was £110m. Terms with Isak not a problem.”

BBC Sport has noted on X at 4:23pm on August 1: “Liverpool are pulling out of a deal for Alexander Isak after a £110m bid (no add-ons) to Newcastle was rejected.”

Anthony Gordon reacts to Alexander Isak speculation

While Liverpool have been determined to sign Isak from Newcastle this summer, the Reds were keen on a deal for Gordon last year.

Liverpool and Newcastle had agreed on a £75m (€86m, $99.6m) deal for Gordon in the summer of 2024, with Joe Gomez set to go to St. James’ Park in a separate £45m (€51.6m, $59.7m) move.

PSR issues were forcing Newcastle to cash in on their prized asset, but the Magpies eventually raised the funds and did not sell Gordon to Liverpool.

Reflecting on the transfer saga last summer, Gordon told Chronicle Live: “What I can say, is that it’s been an absolute pleasure to be out the transfer speculation for a summer! It’s the first time in about three years! It’s been so easy, so mentally refreshing.”

The winger added: “It was difficult for me because one, I had the Euros, which was horrendous for me mentally. I was there, I wasn’t playing.

“Then I had the transfer stuff. With PSR, I thought I was going to leave at some point in the window. It didn’t happen.

“I had to get my head around that to begin with, and then to get my head around it again was hard. I’m a human-being.

“It’s really difficult. That is why I understand what Alex is going through at the moment.”

Gordon has also given his take on his Newcastle team-mate Isak’s situation.

The 24-year-old England international winger said: “For Alex, I feel for him too. It’s difficult. People forget you’re a human being in that scenario.

“He will be going through a lot. The club is going through a lot. I hope everyone gets what they want in the end.”

When asked about the noise around the camp in Asia, Gordon said: “It’s difficult for us, because there’s only so much we can actually do. We don’t actually know a lot.

“People always think players know the ins and outs, and the reality is we don’t. You guys (journalists) tell us most of the time!

“Listen, it’s just noise; there’s not much we can do. That’s a question for the manager, because I think he probably feels it more, or for people higher up at the club.

“As players, you just have to play. Do what is required of us and do the basics.”

Alexander Isak transfer timeline

February 13 – TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher reveals Isak would be very interested in moving to Liverpool to play consistent Champions League football and compete for trophies.

May 22 – Fabrizio Romano reveals Liverpool have been in contact with Newcastle about Isak, without getting any encouragement a deal would be possible.

June 19 – Multiple sources agree Liverpool’s interest in Isak still persists and they could look to eclipse their record-breaking signing of Florian Wirtz.

June 20 – TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher reports that Liverpool are considering making a £150m offer for Isak, who would be open to the move.

June 24 – The Times claims Newcastle are willing to break their club wage record to give Isak a new contract.

June 26 – David Ornstein confirms Newcastle have no intention of selling Isak and want to renew his contract, with the player happy after securing Champions League involvement.

July 12 – The Daily Telegraph reveals Newcastle are back in the race for Hugo Ekitike, but as someone to have in the same squad as Isak rather than replace him.

July 16 – Romano reveals Liverpool have told Newcastle they are willing to pay a record £120m fee for Isak.

July 18 – Santi Aouna reveals Al Hilal have opened talks with Isak’s agents over a move to the Saudi Pro League.

July 19 – Eddie Howe sends Isak home from Newcastle’s pre-season friendly against Celtic, confirming the decision was due to the speculation about his future.

July 23 – Liverpool announce the signing of Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt.

July 24 – Absent from their pre-season tour, Isak makes the bombshell decision of telling Newcastle he wants to leave.

July 26 – Howe says there is ‘no chance’ of Isak joining up with Newcastle’s pre-season tour at a later date.

July 28 – Sacha Tavolieri claims Liverpool have agreed a five-year contract with Isak.

July 30 – Nicola Schira claims Isak will earn £250,000 a week over a contract to 2030 at Anfield.

August 1 – Liverpool have their first formal bid for Isak – worth £120m plus add-ons – rejected by Newcastle.

