A Liverpool star whose influence at Anfield crumbled once Arne Slot took charge expects to receive a sizeable bump in game-time after changing positions.

Liverpool’s primary goal in the transfer market upon appointing Slot last summer was to sign a central midfielder. The Reds identified Martin Zubimendi as the perfect target, with Slot preferring technical-minded playmakers rather than out-and-out destroyers in the engine room.

Zubimendi would ultimately go on to reject Liverpool, with Ryan Gravenberch the big beneficiary there. However, despite failing to land a new option, Wataru Endo – who featured 43 times in Jurgen Klopp’s last season – has barely kicked a ball this term.

Endo fits into the more defensive-minded category of midfield options that Slot does not favour. As such, the bulk of his appearances this term have come via late substitute appearances when Liverpool are attempting to see out a lead.

However, Endo lined up in the unusual position of centre-back during Liverpool’s 2-1 victory over Southampton in the League Cup quarter-final stage.

Proving that position change wasn’t a one-off, Endo again played at centre-half in the 4-0 thumping of Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

And speaking in the aftermath of the FA Cup clash, Endo revealed his manager believes the Japan international represents a “good option” in defence.

What’s more, Endo now expects to receive far more minutes than he was getting in midfield, and also explained why he’s looked remarkably comfortable in the position.

“No, I don’t discuss with the manager what my position is,” he told reporters, after the Accrington Stanley victory. “Now Joey [Gomez] has got an injury and Ibou [Konate] is just coming back so that’s why I played.

“He (Slot) also thinks putting me as a defender is a good option to play his tactics so I hope I’m going to get a lot more minutes than before.

“Actually, I used to play as a defender when I was 18 to 25 years old so for me I don’t mind if I play centre-back or number six. I just do what I can do.”

Wataru Endo thrilled at landmark Liverpool moment

Liverpool rejected an £11.8m bid for Endo from Marseille last summer. However, that bid arrived early in the window before Slot had the necessary amount of time to assess his squad. As such, the offer was turned down.

While he’s been used infrequently since then, the 31-year-old remains a reliable option when required and brings valuable experience and leadership to the team.

Indeed, when Trent Alexander-Arnold – captain for the day in Virgil van Dijk’s absence – was brought off against Accrington Stanley, it was Endo who took the captain’s armband.

“It’s an honour to play as captain, even for 20 minutes, but I just try to put in a good performance,” continued Endo. “I think we played well (against Accrington).

“The players who don’t play constantly got minutes and have played very well, so that is the most important thing for the team to achieve something.

“We need everybody so we need to get ready for every game that’s coming. Of course, we won so that’s important, but everyone got minutes so that’s also important for the team to help achieve something for this season.”

Liverpool remain in the hunt for four trophies this term. Depth pieces like Endo will become ever more important to the cause for as long as Liverpool’s resources are stretched thin across multiple competitions.

