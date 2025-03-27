Liverpool manager Arne Slot and the club’s board are reportedly on a collision course over the future of Luis Diaz, amid claims the Reds boss has reached a very firm decision on the Colombian’s future and with the row threatening to push the player into Arsenal’s grateful arms.

The Dutchman has enjoyed a brilliant first season at the Anfield helm with Liverpool on the cusp of winning only their second English league title in 35 years. And while the Reds did come up short in the FA Cup, Champions League and suffered disappointment in the Carabao Cup final, it should not undermine what has been a truly remarkable first year at the helm for Slot.

Remarkably, Liverpool’s success has been achieved with practically the same squad Slot inherited from Jurgen Klopp, with only the rarely-seen Italy winger Federico Chiesa added to the squad across the transfer windows he has overseen so far.

However, all that is about to change this summer. Having spent his first year in charge analysing the strengths and weaknesses of his squad, sources have informed us that Slot has been given an enormous transfer warchest ahead of what has been described to us as a ‘historic summer window’.

One area of the field Slot is particularly keen to freshen up is in attack. And while the Reds still hope to tie Mo Salah down to a new deal, Darwin Nunez has been cleared to leave, while speculation has also emerged over both Diogo Jota and Diaz.

TEAMtalk exclusively broke the news that Arsenal were tentatively exploring a possible deal to sign the £37.5m Colombia winger earlier this month amid doubts over his Anfield future.

And now in a follow-up report, Caught Offside has revealed that Slot and the Reds board are heading for an ‘internal disagreement’ over the 28-year-old this summer, and with the Reds boss having made it clear he is willing to grant the player the ‘green light to leave’ should a suitable offer come in.

However, it seems that the Reds board are keen to keep Diaz on board – presumably considering the uncertainty around the other attacking stars in their squad – and are ready to put the brakes on a potential exit.

The report also claims that Arsenal are standing by for his possible signing and, alongside Barcelona, Juventus, Al Nassr, and Al Hilal, are all willing to pounce for the 37-goal Reds winger if the opportunity arises.

Reds board to go over Slot’s head over Luis Diaz?

Diaz has appeared in 42 games for Liverpool over the course of this season, starting 22 times in the Premier League and a further seven in the Champions League. Often charged with leading the line given Slot’s failure to trust Nunez, the Colombia winger has contributed towards 18 goals this season (13 scored and five assists), matching his best ever tally of last season.

However, despite appearing to have Slot’s trust, it seems a parting of ways could be on the cards if Slot gets his way and with the manager chasing a deal for Alexander Isak, the Colombian could be one of the players sacrificed to make way.

Nonetheless, the report from Caught Offside claims FSG are prepared to ‘go over the manager’s head’ and plan to ‘offer the player a new contract’, with his current arrangement at Anfield expiring in summer 2027.

With the Gunners lurking with intent, our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher has revealed that officials at the north London club have been impressed with Diaz and are interested in signing the winger should the opportunity arise.

As TEAMtalk has previously reported, the Gunners are set for a huge transfer window and incoming new sporting director Andrea Berta is determined to sign multiple forward players and bolster their attacking unit with quality options.

While it is understood that the former FC Porto star is not Arsenal’s top choice, the Gunners are monitoring his situation, and they could yet move for him should other wing targets – of which Nico Williams is a priority pick – be missed.

Fletcher also exclusively revealed last week that Liverpool are willing to sell Jota this summer and have already named their price for his sale with one of the player’s former clubs very much in the running to re-sign him.

