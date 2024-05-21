Arne Slot has given the thumbs up to his first signing as Liverpool manager

Liverpool have lined up their long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah despite the Egyptian committing his future to the Reds, with new boss Arne Slot and the club’s chief scout both greenlighting the move.

With Saudi Arabian interest in Salah still swirling, the future of the livewire winger is a topic that seemingly refused to go away.

However, following confirmation Arne Slot has succeeded Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager, reports claimed Salah WILL be a part of the Dutchman’s first campaign at Anfield.

Furthermore, forging contract extensions with Salah as well as defensive duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk have been made a priority.

Liverpool have waved goodbye to plenty of experienced stars over recent times. The likes of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Fabinho departed last summer, while Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara are leaving as free agents.

As such, the Reds are keen to strike the right balance between youth and experience and accordingly, have no plans to let Van Dijk and Salah leave any time soon.

Putting the subject of Salah’s future to bed for this summer at least was the Egyptian’s social media post on Monday.

Salah wrote on X: “We know that trophies are what count and we will do everything possible to make that happen next season. Our fans deserve it and we will fight like hell.”

But while Salah is clearly set to stay, Liverpool are getting their ducks in a row for when the time does come to replace the 31-year-old.

Slot and Reds scout turn to Belgium international

With Harvey Elliott now a regular in the midfield, Liverpool lack a left-footed forward who can deputise – and eventually replace – Salah.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the Reds have identified PSV Eindhoven’s Johan Bakayoko as the man they must sign.

Brentford made a club-record £34m bid for the 10-cap Belgium international last summer. PSV held out for £38.5m, with the move falling through when Bakayoko rejected Brentford in the final hours of the summer window anyway.

Bakayoko thus remained in Eindhoven for the 2023/24 campaign where he notched 14 goals and 14 assists across all competitions.

The left-footer helped fire PSV to the Eredivisie title, ironically at the expense of Arne Slot’s Feyenoord.

But per Tavolieri, Slot could gain a measure of revenge on PSV by bringing their star winger to Anfield as his first signing at the helm.

READ MORE: The key contract details of every Liverpool first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Taking to X, Tavolieri wrote: “Johan Bakayoko considered as one of the names on the table of Liverpool FC for this summer!

“Bakayoko’s name has been validated by [chief Liverpool scout] Barry Hunter and Arne Slot. Liverpool like the player since March 2023.

“[Bakayoko] wants in priority [to] join a club which plays Champions League football. It’s very likely that his transfer from PSV happened after Euro 2024!

“Transfer fee will be lower than the €50m PSV’s expectations. Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are the other concrete possibilities for Bakayoko this summer. No news from PSG so far.”

€50m equates to £42.75m, while Euro 2024 is due to conclude on July 14.

Pending Belgium’s progress in the tournament it’s conceivable a transfer to Merseyside is finalised long before the final on July 14 in Berlin.

DON’T MISS: Jurgen Klopp tipped to snub Germany, Bayern for perfect next job after Liverpool exit