Liverpool manager Arne Slot suggested that Trent Alexander-Arnold had been “outplayed” and had “difficulties” against PSG dangerman Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – while the Reds manager has snapped back at claims about a big-money move to Anfield for the Georgian.

The Reds have enjoyed a season to remember so far but came up against their toughest assignment yet in Paris Saint-Germain as the two giants squared off in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League encounter. And while Liverpool somehow escaped with a 1-0 win at the Parc des Princes thanks to Harvey Elliott’s winner three minutes from time, all the praise was reserved for Brazilian stopper Alisson, who put on the ‘best goalkeeper display of all time’ in keeping Luis Enrique’s side at bay.

Alisson made a career-high nine saves in the game and he was the single reason why PSG are not able to take a lead -and potentially a sizeable one – to Anfield ahead of the second leg.

Little wonder PSG boss Enrique was left feeling salty.

Most of PSG’s best moments came via Georgian winger Kvaratskhelia and he gave Real Madrid target Alexander-Arnold a torrid evening down the left wing.

“I see the same thing during the season many more times,” the Liverpool boss said when asked about Alexander-Arnold.

“There have been games – I think [Manchester] City away was one of them – where he was outplayed a few times but we didn’t concede that many big chances against City, so sometimes stats are not telling you the truth.”

Slot continued: “If he goes past someone in the width of the pitch, it doesn’t tell you that he’s outplayed.

“The stats that do matter, I just already said a few times, are clear that Paris Saint-Germain are this season incredible in Europe and in their league.

“Trent, in the first half, one or two times had some difficulties, but in general he defended really well, especially also in the second half.”

DON’T MISS 🔴 ‘Best ever’ – Alisson showered in praise as three legends, including Man Utd icon, hail Liverpool star

Liverpool boss Slot snaps back at Kvaratskhelia transfer claim

The difference on the night, aside from the brilliance of Alisson, was the fluidity of PSG’s attackers, with not just Kvaratskhelia but Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola’s movement proving problematic.

By contrast, Liverpool’s front three of Mo Salah, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz looked slow and cumbersome.

After the game, Slot had warm praise for the Ligue 1 leaders.

“They showed today – and I already knew it, but the players saw it today as well, and our fans and all of England – that Luis Enrique made an incredible team here after three [transfer] windows,” he said.

“So much pace, so much work-rate, so much quality in the midfield, how they handle the ball. So, it was an unbelievable challenge for us to get away here with a result and we know it’s going to be a hard one in a week.”

Georgia winger Kvaratskhelia only joined PSG in January in a £59m (€70m, $76.1m) move from Napoli.

Strongly linked with Liverpool in the past, fresh claims emerged in the build-up to Wednesday’s clash that Liverpool saw an offer of their own rejected for the 24-year-old in the winter window and prior to his move to the French capital.

Slot has now been asked directly about that rumour and he has snapped back at the journalist’s question.

“Probably you don’t come from England because in England people say we almost buy every player that there is in the world, so this where people like him (points at reporter) make their money!

“If you go to England, you see Sky Sports. You see, the whole day we are interested in almost every player in the world. It’s a bit exaggerated.

“But I cannot talk about if we were interested, yes or no.”

While Slot couldn’t comment on the Reds’ reported interest, he did have time to praise the 24-year-old winger.

“What I can tell you is that he is a great player,” the Dutchman added.

“He was in (Luciano) Spalletti’s team from Napoli, which I loved to watch when they were dominating the league in Italy and doing really well in Europe. I think they even faced Liverpool in that season (2022/23).

“So, he’s a great player and Paris Saint-Germain have many of them, but he is definitely one of them.”

Latest Liverpool news: £400m Amorim bullet dodged; Trent exit claims

On the subject of Alexander-Arnold, fresh claims have emerged over the winger and a possible move to Real Madrid this summer.

Out of contract in just 117 days, the Reds’ vice-captain has been the subject of heavy interest from the Spanish giants.

Now fears that the 26-year-old will quit Merseyside and sign for Real Madrid has gathered pace in the wake of an update from Steve McManaman, who has explained why he will be joining a ‘bigger’ club and a ‘well-oiled machine’ by moving to the Spanish giants.

Meanwhile, staggering new details have emerged over why Liverpool abandoned their plan to appoint now-Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim last summer – and one trusted journalist has revealed the staggering £400m squad fear Michael Edwards had that ultimately led them to Slot.

In other news on the managerial front, it’s emerged that iconic former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp intervened to block Erik ten Hag from taking one of the biggest clubs in the Red Bull stable. Talk about slapping a man while he’s down!

WATCH: Kvaratskhelia super show v Liverpool