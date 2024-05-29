Cody Gakpo has backed Arne Slot to step into the huge boots of Jurgen Klopp and take Liverpool forward as a club despite having yet to speak to the new head coach.

Gakpo hasn’t worked with Slot before but has heard that the coach can be a hard taskmaster having played against his Feyenoord side when he was at PSV Eindhoven.

The Dutchman says that the players who are used to Klopp’s style of direction shouldn’t have any problem with Slot putting them under pressure.

Gakpo believes that Liverpool’s top brass have made a good call in appointing Slot to take over from Klopp.

“I don’t know the ins and outs of his working method yet,” Gakpo said on Dutch TV.

“I played against him a few times with PSV, but I have never really spoken to him. What I know is that Slot wants to put a lot of pressure on his teams and play careful football on the ball.

“Certainly, that high pressure was also a characteristic of Klopp. So, we are used to that.

“The club has made a well-considered choice. I can’t say much else about it yet.”

Liverpool won’t lose a step under Arne Slot

Gakpo believes that the intensity of Liverpool’s training will not drop under Slot.

While he hasn’t managed to match the goal contributions he was enjoying while playing in the Netherlands, Gakpo feels that he has progressed in other areas at Liverpool and is now physically better prepared for the Premier League.

“Especially physically. Conditional content, muscle mass, pace, intensity,” he added when asked about his development.

“I’m not really into the data, but I saw that there were big differences compared to my period at PSV. Especially in the number of high intensity runs. That physical development is now helping also to appear fit for the Dutch team.”

Klopp played no part in the recruitment of his successor but was enthusiastic in his backing of Slot in the role.

“I like a lot about it, if he is the one, he wants to take the job. Really is desperate. Come on, let’s go for it. Excited,” he said.

“I like the way his team play football. All the things I hear about him as a guy, a good guy. Some people I know know him, I don’t know him yet. Some people tell me that he is a really good guy. I like that a lot.

“Good coach, good guy. Looking forward for the club if he is the solution or the man. I’m more than happy. It’s not up to me to judge these things but it all sounds really good to me.

“Best job in the world, best club in the world, best job in the world. Obviously now I even help by not finishing on a high, it looks like. There is space for improvement. Great job, great team, fantastic people. He ‘would’ take a really, really interesting job.”

