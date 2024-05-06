Arne Slot backed to SELL Darwin Nunez after Liverpool forward drops huge exit hint; €100m-rated upgrade targeted

Darwin Nunez has stoked speculation his time at Liverpool is coming to an end

Darwin Nunez has fuelled speculation his Liverpool career is coming to an end, while incoming manager Arne Slot has been backed to cash in and sign a Serie A superstar as his replacement.

Nunez, 24, continues to frustrate more than thrive at Anfield. The Uruguayan firebrand never lacks for effort and his physical attributes cannot be questioned. His pace and willingness to run in behind ensure he’s a constant menace to opposing defences.

However, Nunez’s finishing has not improved since joining Liverpool from Benfica and his composure in front of goal is still suspect.

Nunez has bagged 18 goals this season and 33 in total over two years at Anfield. While that’s by no means a disastrous return, the true tally could’ve been so much higher.

Indeed, Nunez trails only Erling Haaland (32) in the big chances missed category this season with 27. But while Haaland boasts a stellar shot conversion rate of 22.3 percent, Nunez lags way behind with a mark of just 10.4 percent.

The speedy forward’s Liverpool career was summed up perfectly during Liverpool’s 4-2 victory over Tottenham on Sunday.

Nunez was used off the bench in the second half and could so easily have registered a goal and assist in the contest.

However, he mistimed his run and was caught offside prior to squaring for Mohamed Salah who swept home. Nunez also spurned a one-v-one opportunity when rifling straight at the advancing Guglielmo Vicario.

Nunez’s inconsistency in front of goal has drawn the ire of Reds legend Jamie Carragher. Speaking on the Uruguayan a fortnight ago, Carragher suggested incoming manager Arne Slot could make a “big decision” and oust Nunez as an early statement of intent.

Nunez won’t improve; big transfer decision looms – Carragher

Carragher told Sky Sports: “I think I’m at the stage now with Nunez where I don’t think there is a question to ask.

“I think after two years at the club – and I have been guilty of this – you want him to do well because there is so much that you like because he gives everything, he runs and causes trouble and gets the odd goal and gets an assist.

“But after two years when Liverpool this season are going to the title and those big games, you need your man to score away at Old Trafford, away at Goodison, in the European game at Atalanta. There is no time to waste, this is not October or November. This is the business end of the title.”

The pundit added: “In terms of Nunez and where the club go forward now, I think after two years, we have all been in squads where someone comes in and maybe you talk about the first year and maybe say, okay he’s getting up to speed with and he’s improving, and it looked like he was at the start of the season but it has ground to a halt.

“You are looking at it now and after two years, I don’t think there is going to be a massive improvement in him. What we have seen in the last two years is what he is. He can cause trouble, he can be erratic with his finishing.

“I don’t think it is going to be enough to win you the biggest trophies so I think there is a big decision to be made on him in the summer.”

Slot wants Victor Osimhen – report

Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport subsequently claimed Slot hopes to sign Napoli ace Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen is expected to leave Napoli this summer and his deal contains a hefty release clause worth €130m. The Italian article claimed Slot and Liverpool believe a deal can be struck for a more modest €100m/£86m. PSG and to a lesser extent Chelsea are also hovering over Osimhen at present.

Nevertheless, a transfer of that size would only make sense for Liverpool if Nunez were to leave. Indeed, there would be little point signing another striker while Nunez, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo are also at the club.

But on the back of Liverpool’s win over Spurs in which Nunez attracted criticism for another frustrating display, the Uruguayan has dropped a huge exit hint.

His profile picture aside, Nunez has deleted all Liverpool-related imagery from his personal Instagram account. The only images of Nunez in football attire that remain are those related to former club Benfica and his national side Uruguay.

Of course, the move could simply be an emotional reaction to the flak he’s received following Sunday’s display. Alternatively, it could be another sign his long-term future does not lay at Anfield.

On the subject of where Nunez might go, Spanish giant Barcelona have been linked with signing Nunez as their successor to 35-year-old Robert Lewandowski.

