Arne Slot tipped to sell Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez in ruthless cut-price Liverpool exits

The next Liverpool manager – presumed to be Arne Slot – has been backed to sell misfiring forwards Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez as an early statement of intent, though reports claim the Reds may collect a fraction of the fee they could’ve received last year for Salah.

Liverpool’s season imploded over the past four weeks, with the Reds exiting the FA Cup, Europa League and losing ground in the Premier League title race.

An inability to keep clean sheets through conceding sloppy goals, combined with wasteful finishing in the final third has proven a lethal mixture down the stretch.

Among Liverpool’s biggest offenders with regards to their profligacy in front of goal have been Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez.

The Egyptian and Uruguayan have repeatedly flubbed their lines of late and further wasted opportunities in the derby defeat to Everton on Wednesday night has prompted serious questions about their futures at Anfield.

Salah is a bona fide Liverpool legend, though will turn 32 in the summer while also entering the final year of his deal.

Nunez, meanwhile, remains a diamond in the rough and continues to be among the league leaders in the big chances missed category.

Nunez currently sits second with 26 behind Erling Haaland (30) in that category this term. Nunez placed fifth in that metric last year.

Speaking to Sky Sports in the post-match analysis, an impassioned Jamie Carragher suggested Liverpool’s next manager could axe both Salah and Nunez as an early statement of intent.

Liverpool are currently in discussions with Feyenoord to appoint Arne Slot who is keen to join the Reds. Personal terms won’t be an issue and the two clubs are only the small matter of €1m apart on the size of the compensation fee.

Nunez won’t win Liverpool the biggest trophies – Carragher

“The chance that Nunez misses before half-time, that is unforgivable at this level,” Carragher said. “That is not acceptable at this level, certainly when Liverpool are going for the title.

The Reds legend continued: “I think I’m at the stage now with Nunez where I don’t think there is a question to ask.

“I think after two years at the club – and I have been guilty of this – you want him to do well because there is so much that you like because he gives everything, he runs and causes trouble and gets the odd goal and gets an assist.

“But after two years when Liverpool this season are going to the title and those big games, you need your man to score away at Old Trafford, away at Goodison, in the European game at Atalanta. There is no time to waste, this is not October or November. This is the business end of the title.”

The pundit added: “In terms of Nunez and where the club go forward now, I think after two years, we have all been in squads where someone comes in and maybe you talk about the first year and maybe say, okay he’s getting up to speed with and he’s improving, and it looked like he was at the start of the season but it has ground to a halt.

“You are looking at it now and after two years, I don’t think there is going to be a massive improvement in him. What we have seen in the last two years is what he is. He can cause trouble, he can be erratic with his finishing.

“I don’t think it is going to be enough to win you the biggest trophies so I think there is a big decision to be made on him in the summer.”

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp’s 10 worst Liverpool signings with rare transfer mistakes ranked

Big decision required on discounted Salah sale

On Salah, Carragher declared there is a “real discussion” for Liverpool’s next manager to have over Salah’s future.

The Sky Sports man stated: “I thought they started the second half really well and then Mo Salah gave the ball away and Liverpool should defend the corner a lot better again, but Mo Salah gave the ball away and he has looked a shadow of his former self for a lot of this season, especially since he has come back from injury.

Carragher continued: “There is a real discussion for the new manager about what the future holds for Mo Salah – it’s the first time we’ve asked that question. He only has a year to go on his contract.

NEXT LIVERPOOL MANAGER: Arne Slot move ripped apart by Carragher as Neville reveals new Reds ‘reality’

“He’s looked a shadow of himself for a lot of this season but especially since he’s come back from injury. He is Liverpool’s legend, superstar, one of the all-time greats. But he’s been so far off it.”

Liverpool rejected a verbal offer from Al-Ittihad worth £150m for Salah last year. The Saudi interest has maintained, though per Goal, any fresh offers this summer could top out at just £70m.

Given Salah will have just 12 months remaining on his deal, Liverpool’s back will be against the wall and they may be forced to accept a sale for a fraction of the fee they could’ve received one year ago.

How much Liverpool could expect to receive if selling Nunez isn’t yet clear. However, given the frontman doesn’t appear to have improved since arriving at Anfield, they may struggle to recoup the £85m (including add-ons) they committed to in 2022.

DON’T MISS: Carragher tears Liverpool duo to shreds as Klopp concedes title; makes alarming top-four admission